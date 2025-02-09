It's commonplace for the most thoughtful and probing sci-fi texts to tackle contemporary issues through the lens of a fantastical setting or concept. Perhaps due to its own budget constraints, no sci-fi film has ever felt more perceptible to modern social sensibilities quite like The Brother From Another Planet, the groundbreaking satire on race, immigration, and cultural assimilation by John Sayles.

The politically-conscious writer-director behind Matewan and Lone Star, Sayles, who worked closely with Joe Dante on Piranha and The Howling, and graduated from the Roger Corman school of exploitation filmmaking, was the ideal fit for a farcical black comedy with nuanced social commentary. Starring Joe Morton as a mute alien humanoid, the uber-relevant The Brother From Another Planet shows that any perceived outsider, whether it be a three-toed extraterrestrial or an everyday Black individual, will feel like an aimless migrant who crash-landed on to a lawless oasis.

Image via Cinecom Pictures

John Sayles, who has made heartfelt dramedies and biographical baseball movies, is a versatile filmmaker, but the one throughline in his filmography is his urgent social commentary. In Matewan, he emphasized the necessity of labor unions, and in Lone Star, he tackled America's complex relationship with law enforcement and the figurative and literal burial of the nation's sins. With The Brother From Another Planet, Sayles combined his genre flair with probing social reflection of the current state of America, as the film follows the unnamed Brother (Morton), an escaped alien slave resembling a Black man who is bewildered by his new home on planet Earth, specifically, New York City. Blessed with spiritual powers, the Brother can heal all wounds and fix any machine with a simple touch. Still, he experiences the sobering realities of life as an immigrant, as he is pursued by two special agents played by Sayles and his favorite recurring star, David Strathairn, looking to deport him.

Stylistically, notably from its grainy visual aesthetic and grimy urban setting, The Brother From Another Planet evokes 1970s Blaxploitation movies. The farcical concept of an alien disguised as a Black person and the unfortunate circumstances of having to deal with everyday discrimination would be comfortable territory for Melvin Van Peebles. The independent film, shot by future filmmaker and Spike Lee collaborator, Ernest Dickerson, never attempts to mimic any glossy sci-fi imagery, which lures the viewer into reading the text as a raw reflection of contemporary America. With its vignette structure, the film carries the likeness of a silent comedy, with Joe Morton thriving as a modern-day Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton.

'The Brother From Another Planet' Reflects on Contemporary Society Through a Mute Alien