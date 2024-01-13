The Big Picture The Brothers Sun on Netflix is a binge-worthy series that combines action, comedy, and drama, with Michelle Yeoh delivering a standout performance as a feisty mother.

The series follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who must protect his mother and younger brother after his father is shot, while also uncovering the mystery behind the attackers.

The plot revolves around a struggle for power within the family, leading to a family reunion and a thrilling finale that sets the stage for a potential Season 2.

If presenting Michelle Yeoh in a badass avatar wasn’t enough for a set of binge-worthy episodes of television, The Brothers Sun achieves far more by packing an action-packed thriller within layers of heartfelt comedy and drama. Created by Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story) and Byron Wu, The Brothers Sun on Netflix follows a tale of a family reunion in the wake of a deadly attack on the head of a secret criminal organization with roots in Taipei. While the identity of the attackers and their motives remain the mystery, pushing the story forward, the series unfolds a struggle for power within the family that becomes the biggest conflict by the time the audience is prepared for the finale.

Michelle Yeoh Plays a Feisty Mother in 'The Brothers Sun'

The Brothers Sun picks up from the introduction of a man patiently baking a cake just before his peace is ruined by a group of masked men, who he easily takes down. Charles Sun (Justin Chien) is the heir to the Dragon Head, Big Sun (Johnny Kou), who leads a group of secretly operating gangs in Taiwan known as the triads. It turns out that the attack on Charles was only to lure out Big Sun, who is left in a coma after suffering a bullet wound. But before losing consciousness, Big Sun tasks his son with protecting the one person who holds the key to his entire empire’s safety – the mother of Charles, Eileen Sun.

Immediately, Charles leaves for Los Angeles to meet his mother Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), who lives with his younger brother, Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li), an aspiring improv actor. Although unwillingly and against Eileen’s will, Bruce ends up getting entangled in Charles’ investigation of the conspiracy against his family. During his time in LA, Charles also crosses paths with his old acquaintance, Alexis (Highdee Kuan), who works as a prosecutor and is investigating a case related to the triads. Charles soon finds out that it was not a planned attack by another triad boss. Instead, Charles and his family were being hunted by an unknown enemy.

Who Are the Boxers in 'The Brothers Sun'?

In Episode 5 of The Brothers Sun “The Rolodex,” it is revealed that the triads were being targeted by an organization known as the Boxers. Big Sun tasked Charles with protecting Eileen because she’s the only one who knows the real identity of all the triad bosses. Years ago, Big Sun made Eileen leave her life and her son Charles behind in Taiwan after cutting a deal with the other triad bosses so that she may be spared. The Boxers consisted of a group of rebels who wanted to eliminate the triads that had long oppressed the poor and marginal people. As Eileen would be the only one who could lead the Boxers to the triad, the Boxers were looking for her desperately.

After being away from a life she had left behind unwillingly, Eileen finds a new thirst for power and the possibility of becoming the next Dragon Head pushed Eileen to put up a masterplan. In order to win the trust of the other triad bosses, Eileen knowingly allows their identities to find their way to Grace (Madison Hu), Bruce's friend from school and a member of the Boxers. Then, knowing that triad bosses will soon be attacked, Eileen reaches Taiwan to gather the support of the bosses by informing them about the anticipated attack. In return, Eileen seeks their votes to become the next Dragon Head. However, she finds herself unprepared when Big Sun turns up, revealing that he had only been pretending to be in a coma. Further, to spoil Eileen's plans, he proposes the name of his elder son, Charles, for the title of the Dragon Head, who'd be elected in a secret meeting of the triad heads in Los Angeles.

Knowing there is no other way to stop Charles from giving up his life in the service of his father, Bruce decides to inform Grace about the meeting of the triad heads bound to take place in Los Angeles to elect the next Dragon Head. Although Bruce optimistically placed his hopes on the ruthless skills of his brother, he dashes to save his brother, just before the attack. While Bruce’s timely interference saves Charles and the remaining triad heads from a bomb placed by the Boxers, it interrupts the voting which most likely would have leaned in favor of Eileen. Unfortunately, despite Bruce saving the day, the voting couldn’t be completed because the S.W.A.T team barges in, arresting the surviving triad members. However, the Sun family manages to escape the place safely.

Why Did Bruce Shoot His Father in 'The Brothers Sun'?

When Charles decodes that it was Bruce who might have leaked the location of the meeting, Big Sun tasks Charles with killing Bruce in front of his mother in return for betraying his own family. Sticking to his father’s orders, Charles heads to the motel where Bruce and Eileen had been holed up after the attack. Although he points the gun at his brother for betraying him and his father, Charles fails to gather the courage to shoot his brother. Moments later, Charles is shocked when he finds out that his father made him kill a guy at the age of 14 as a test to check his potential. With Charles’ belief in the life he has led so far shaken, he is motivated by Bruce to walk away from the life of a criminal.

With great courage and conviction, Charles presents himself in front of his father without succeeding in the mission he was sent to complete. As expected, Big Sun rubbishes Charles’ request to lead a different life from the one he chose for Charles and sends his trusted soldier, Xing (Jenny Yang), to kill Bruce. Charles tries to stop Xing but ends up getting arrested for discharging a weapon publicly. When Xing reaches the hiding spot of Eileen and Bruce, Eileen shows her hidden combat skills and kills Xing. Just at this moment, Bruce also gets a phone call from Alexis, who reaches out to him after failing to make Charles give up his father’s location. Bruce manages to get the location of Big Sun from Charles under the impression that he will be taking down their father if Charles can’t. But it turns out that Bruce had a masterstroke up his sleeve when he just ends up injuring his father with a bullet wound, forcing Big Sun to call for an ambulance – an act which will ultimately lead to Big Sun’s arrest considering the hospital would report a bullet wound to the police.

Why Did Charles Accompany Eileen in the End?

At the end of The Brothers Sun on Netflix, Alexis lets Charles walk away once the news of Big Sun’s arrest reaches her. For Bruce, things finally seemed in place, considering that Charles would no longer have to live the life chosen by his father. But Bruce finds himself surprised when Eileen informs him of her plan to return to Taiwan to consolidate the empire left behind by the triad heads, who all are either dead or behind bars. Before leaving for Eileen, she finishes one final task by altering Big Sun’s hospital records to put him under a dosage of insulin, which will make him too weak to create any trouble. Despite having the option to live a life on his terms and follow his passion for baking, Charles decides to stay by his mother’s side on her trip to Taiwan.

While the story of The Brothers Sun seems to conclude peacefully with Eileen set to take control of what’s rightfully hers, a new foe rises on the horizon – Big Sun’s trusted right-hand, Yuan (Zhan Wang). In the mid-credits scene of The Brothers Sun, Yuan finds out that the police’s entire case against the triad heads is backed by the testimony of Frank Ma (Ron Yuan), one of the triad bosses who’s kept safely hidden away by the police. However, on hearing that nobody would be able to find Frank Ma before the trial, Yuan lets out a smile, signaling that Frank Ma may never make it to the court. By introducing Yuan into the picture, The Brothers Sun ends on a very mysterious note, leaving behind a strong ground for Season 2 to shape up in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale.

All episodes of The Brothers Sun are available to stream on Netflix.

