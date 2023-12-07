The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming series The Brothers Sun follows a powerful family seeking revenge after their patriarch is assassinated, as rival groups fight for dominance.

The eldest son, Charles, travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother, who recently learned about their family's dangerous career in the Jade Dragons.

The trailer reveals a mix of drama, comedy, and action sequences, hinting at the challenges the Sun family will face as they navigate their enemies and rediscover the true meaning of brotherhood and family.

Netflix is kicking off the new year on an action-packed note with its upcoming series The Brothers Sun. Led by Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, the series is set to debut on Thursday, January 4, 2024. It follows a powerful family who sets out to avenge their patriarch as rivaling groups battle for dominance. Following a first look during this year's Geeked Week, Netflix has released the official trailer for the show.

The Brothers Sun picks up after the head of a Taiwanese family is assassinated by a mysterious person. With the family now under a greater threat, the eldest son — Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien) — travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and his younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li). However, Bruce has lived entirely in the dark when it comes to his family's career of choice, only recently learning the truth. As some of the deadliest societies in Taipei fight for control — while a new faction begins its own rise into power — Eileen, Charles, and Bruce must work to heal after their separation and "figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all."

The trailer begins as Eileen is seemingly at a disadvantage, being held hostage by one of her family's enemies threatening harm on her son. Despite this, she maintains a steady front — until she realizes that Bruce may actually be the son in question and not Charles. With the youngest of the Sun family in imminent danger, he finally learns about his family and their role in a group known as the Jade Dragons. However, Bruce wants nothing to do with any of this, though he's still pulled into everything even after his futile attempts to cling to normalcy. While the trailer unravels more of the story viewers can expect, it also showcases the blend between drama and comedy, topped off with an already fair share of action sequences and plenty more likely on the way.

Who Worked on 'The Brothers Sun'?

The Brothers Sun was created and executive produced by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story). Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondeson also executive produce. Along with the previously mentioned cast, series regulars are Highdee Kuan as Alexis and Joon Lee as TK. Recurring cast includes Johnny Kou as Big Sun, Alice Hewkin as May/June, Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots, Jenny Yang as Xing, and Madison Hu as Grace. The first season will consist of eight episodes total.

The Brothers Sun premieres on January 4, 2024, on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below:

