The Brothers Sun is lighting up Los Angeles in our first piece of teaser artwork for the upcoming Netflix comedy drama. As part of the streamer’s Geeked Week, the poster is a lead-up to the big trailer reveal that will drop over the next few days. An homage to the strip malls that dot the City of Angels, the image features a sign showing off the show’s impressive call sheet. Included are Academy Award-winner, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Justin Chien (Sun Moon), Sam Song Li (Better Call Saul), Highdee Kuan (Fear the Night), Joon Lee (The Silent Sea), John Xue Zhang (Eternals), Alice Hewken (Sex Education), comedian Jenny Yang, and Madison Hu (Bizaardvark).

In The Brothers Sun, Chien stars as Charles Sun, a young man who left his family behind in the United States to rise through the ranks in the underbelly of Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, as a mobster. But, when his father is killed by an unknown assassin, Charles realizes that his mother Eileen (Yeoh) and younger brother Bruce (Song Li), are in imminent danger. Rushing back to Los Angeles to watch over his family members, Charles’ return stirs up dark memories from the past for Eileen who has long left her days in Taiwan behind her.

Audiences can expect comedy to clash with family dynamics in the latest project to come from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. Many are used to seeing Falchuk’s name alongside his frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy as the pair have worked together on such titles as American Horror Story and Glee. This will be his first solo run with Netflix, and he’ll also serve the series as its showrunner. As for the cast, while the synopsis promises plenty of action from Chien’s character, we can certainly presume that Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star and all-around butt-kicking goddess, Yeoh, will also eagerly jump into the fight.

When Does 'The Brothers Sun' Come Out?

As of right now, no release window has been set for the series, but we can expect that to change very soon as more information and a teaser are expected to be on the way.