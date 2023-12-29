Never mix family and business together. Prepare to dive into the criminal underworld in Netflix's upcoming series The Brothers Sun, created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. The series kicks off when the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is assassinated, prompting Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien), into action. Forced to protect his mother, Eileen Sun (Michelle Yeoh), and his unsuspecting younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), Charles must navigate a treacherous world of rival triads and a rising faction vying for dominance.

As the Sun family faces external threats, the series delves deep into internal conflicts and emotional struggles that resonate on a universal level. With each episode, viewers are taken on a roller coaster of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, as the Sun family strives to heal the wounds caused by separation and redefine the meaning of brotherhood.

Serving as Yeoh’s first lead role since Everything Everywhere All At Once, here’s everything we know so far about The Brothers Sun.

When Is 'The Brothers Sun' Coming Out?

The complete eight-episode series of The Brothers Sun will be available on Netflix starting January 4, 2024.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Brothers Sun'

The thrilling family saga unfolds when a powerful Taiwanese triad leader falls victim to an enigmatic assassin. Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Chien), the notorious hitman and eldest son, dives straight to Los Angeles to safeguard his mother, Eileen Sun (Yeoh), and his unsuspecting younger brother, Bruce (Li). Bruce, sheltered from the family's secrets until now, is about to confront a reality he never knew existed.

Amidst the clash between Taipei's most dangerous factions and the emergence of a new powerful group vying for supremacy, Charles, Bruce, and their mother must mend the wounds caused by their separation. They find themselves navigating the complexities of brotherhood and family, grappling with the true meaning of these bonds before a multitude of adversaries succeed in wiping them out.

Who Stars in 'The Brothers Sun'?

Michelle Yeoh plays the head matriarch Eileen Sun. Eileen is a formidable force, and crossing her is not a decision to be taken lightly. Compelled to leave Taipei behind, she resettled in Los Angeles with her youngest son, Bruce, aiming to forge a fresh start and sever all ties with her previous life. This role marks Yeoh's return to a lead role, following her Oscar-winning performance in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Taking on the roles of Charles Sun and Bruce Sun are Justin Chien and Sam Song Li, respectively. Even in his childhood, Eileen's eldest son, Charles, displayed a knack for violence that proved advantageous in the family's illicit affairs. However, when Charles relocates from Taiwan to Los Angeles, he encounters a new reality outside the cutthroat environment where he had established his reputation, and for the first time, he operates without reporting to his father. Chien was previously in Two Sides: Unfaithful, and Sun Moon.

Meanwhile, Li takes on the role of Bruce, a character who lacks memories of his early life in Taipei, having spent his formative years in the sunny atmosphere of Southern California. Nevertheless, Bruce's peaceful life takes a drastic turn with the entrance of his infamous older brother, propelling him into an unfamiliar and challenging world for which he is wholly unprepared. Audiences can check out Li in shows like Never Have I Ever and Better Call Saul.

The series also stars Highdee Kuan as Alexis Kong, Joon Lee as TK Lee, and Johnny Kou as Big Sun. Also joining the cast in recurring roles are Alice Hewkin as May, Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Boots, Jenny Yang as Xing, Madison Hu as Grace, Johnny Kou as Big Sun, Maite Garcia as Edner, and Rodney To as Mark.

What Is 'The Brothers Sun' About?

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for The Brothers Sun:

“When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all. An action-packed comedy and family drama, THE BROTHERS SUN is created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu.”

The series found its guiding light in narrating the story of a Taiwanese-American immigrant family, aiming to resonate with a broad audience through its grounded portrayal. Co-creator Wu emphasized the deliberate effort to include not only Chinese American and Taiwanese American writers but also Korean American writers and individuals adopted at an early age. The goal was to speak not only to a Taiwanese American or Chinese American experience but to an overarching Asian American experience, fostering a shared understanding among the diverse team.

Who Is Making 'The Brothers Sun'?

The Brothers Sun was created by Brad Falchuk and Bryon Wu. Renowned for co-creating series like Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and Pose with Ryan Murphy, Falchuk also contributed to Nip/Tuck. On the other hand, Wu, previously involved in The Getaway, joins the creative forces behind The Brothers Sun.

The series delves into the core themes of sonship, brotherhood, and the complexities of maintaining family ties, as described by Falchuk, who serves as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. He emphasizes that the show presents an amplified portrayal due to the characters being part of a crime family subjected to gunfire and threats. However, Falchuk underscores that beyond the dramatic external challenges, the internal conflicts and emotional struggles depicted in the series resonate on a deeply universal level.

The writing team includes Jason Ning, Amy Wang, Ally Seibert, SJ Son, Andrew Law, Amy Wang, and Justin Calen-Chenn, all of whom significantly contributed to the development of the series. The writing team for all eight episodes is exclusively composed of Asian writers, along with Falchuk. Together with the Asian cast, the show promises to bring a level of authenticity to the series by incorporating Taiwanese slang into the dialogue.