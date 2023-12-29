The Big Picture The Brothers Sun is a new action-comedy series on Netflix about a family fighting for their lives while reuniting after a long separation.

The show follows the Sun family, led by Michelle Yeoh's character, as they navigate a dangerous world of Taipei triads and battle for dominance.

In a new clip, Charles reveals to Bruce that they are related, leading to May realizing who Charles' father was and the scene taking a humorous turn.

The year is coming to a close, paving the way for Netflix's upcoming new series The Brothers Sun. Created by Brad Falchuk and Bryan Wu, and led by Michelle Yeoh, the action-comedy centers on a family reuniting after a long separation while fighting for their lives. The eight-episode first season is set to release on Thursday, January 4. Ahead of the series premiere, Collider is excited to exclusively debut a new clip featuring Justin Chien and Sam Song Li.

The Brothers Sun follows its title family — Eileen (Yeoh) and her two sons, Charles (Chien) and Bruce (Song Li) — after its patriarch, the powerful head of a Taiwanese triad known as the Jade Dragons, is assassinated. Now in a more vulnerable position, Charles goes to Los Angeles in order to protect his mother and Bruce, who has only just learned about his family's status. Now, some of the most deadly societies in Taipei are beginning to battle for dominance, with the Sun family as a key target. So, they must fend off a multitude of enemies while attempting to heal other wounds from their separation and reconnect with each other.

The newest clip features Bruce, Charles, and May (Alice Hewkin) in an early encounter. In the scene, May questions Bruce, curious about his identity and whoever he works for. Rightfully nervous by the situation, Bruce tries to clarify his intentions but to no real avail. Cue Charles revealing that he and Bruce are related. While it seems Bruce is at least moderately aware of the more dangerous side of his work, Charles' announcement comes as a greater shock as he not only brings up being related to Bruce, but also leads into May realizing who Charles' father was. The scene takes a more humorous turn as May excitedly talks about Charles' "legend" status.

What Else Is Heading to Netflix in January?

Along with The Brothers Sun, Netflix's January slate includes a handful of additional noteworthy titles. The television adaptation of Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once kicks off the new year with a January 1 debut. A few days later, The Brothers Sun debuts alongside J.A. Bayona's new feature Society of the Snow, a film based on true events that chronicles the survival story of a rugby team. January 12 is Kevin Hart's day as he leads the cast of F. Gary Gray's heist action-comedy feature Lift. Limited series Griselda helps bring the month to a close, premiering on January 25. Sofia Vergara stars in the title role.

The Brothers Sun premieres January 4 on Netflix. Watch the new clip below:

The Brothers Sun Follows Charles Sun, a Taipei gangster who's settled into his life as a ruthless killer, but must go to L.A. to protect his mother and younger brother after his father was shot by a mysterious assassin. Release Date January 4, 2024 Creator Byron Wu, Brad Falchuk Cast Michelle Yeoh , Justin Chien , Sam Song Li , Highdee Kuan , Joon Lee , Jon Xue Zhang Main Genre Action Genres Action , Comedy , Drama Seasons 1

