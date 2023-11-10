The Big Picture Michelle Yeoh is back in action in Netflix's upcoming series, The Brothers Sun, showcasing her martial arts skills.

The series revolves around a family torn apart by their involvement in Taipei's crime syndicate, with the eldest son forced to protect his mother and younger brother in Los Angeles.

The teaser promises a thrilling mix of high-octane fights, strained family dynamics, and well-timed one-liners.

Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is back to kick booty in the first teaser for Netflix’s upcoming series, The Brothers Sun. Fresh off her multiverse-hopping adventure in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh is back in action in the comedic drama that promises to serve up a twist of strained family dynamics. The newly-released teaser comes hot on the heels of a first-look image that dropped earlier this week, courtesy of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

The Brothers Sun follows a family living on opposite ends of the world who have been torn apart due to their involvement in Taipei’s underbelly. Living in Taiwan is Charles Sun (Justin Chien), the eldest son and a feared assassin in the city who works alongside his father. When tragedy strikes and the family patriarch is killed, Charles knows that he has to do the unthinkable - move to Los Angeles to ensure the protection of his mother, Eileen (Yeoh) and younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li). While Eileen is well aware of the family business (and even has a few secrets of her own), Bruce has no idea that his loved ones are part of a crime syndicate. With highly-trained killers now hunting the family, they’ll need to work through their issues if they have any hope of survival.

Yeoh proves that mother knows best in the high-octane teaser which shows off her martial arts moves and dedication as a strong mother bear. While Charles may be returning to protect his mother and younger sibling, Yeoh's Eileen stuns both of her kids when she proves to be the family's most lethal member. The teaser includes plenty of well-choreographed fights broken up by well-timed one-liners.

Who’s Behind The Brothers Sun?

Audiences will undoubtedly know Yeoh for her roles in films such as the aforementioned Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, A Haunting in Venice, and Crazy Rich Asians. As for her on-screen sons, Chien recently starred in the romantic feature, Sun Moon, while Song Li is known for his role in Better Call Saul. Filling out the rest of the ensemble is a cast that includes Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals), Alice Hewkin (Sex Education), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), Highdee Kuan (Fear the Night), Joon Lee (The Silent Sea) and comedian Jenny Yang.

Co-created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, the series marks the first title in Falchuk’s overall deal with the streamer. Known for his work alongside Ryan Murphy on productions including Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose, Falchuk also serves The Brothers Sun as its showrunner.

Check out the first teaser for The Brothers Sun below and tune in for high-flying action mixed with strained family dynamics and drama when the series lands on Netflix on January 4, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting updates from Netflix’s Geeked Week.