Awards season, not unlike elections for public office, is a nasty game. The awards campaign, building up to the Academy Awards, has featured dissenting opinions from opposing candidates and smear campaigns. For the Best Picture frontrunner, The Brutalist, which has come under fire upon the revelation that Artificial Intelligence was used in the film's production, the press is certain to have their guns out. Everyone agrees that Brady Corbet's grand, 3-and-a-half-hour epic about an immigrant architect is a technical triumph, but some will find its craft irreversibly compromised by the unethical integration of AI. Not only is its Oscar consideration in jeopardy, but Corbet wrongfully needed to defend his work. In the end, the AI factor is marginal and distracts from the film's artistic merit.

'The Brutalist's Use of AI Is Threatening Its Oscar Contention

Image via A24

Since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, The Brutalist has been marked as a big-ticket film. Corbet's film, shot on dormant VistaVision and projected on 70 mm across the country, wears its monumental quality on its sleeve. The Brutalist also tackles weighty ideas, such as the collision of art and commerce and the interpersonal power dynamics between an artist and a financier. The film, which dominated the Golden Globes, winning for Best Male Actor in a Drama, Best Director, and Best Motion Picture - Drama, follows László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian architect commissioned to design a center for the arts by the illustrious business magnate, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce).

Met with critical acclaim, The Brutalist, early in its wide release in the U.S., has proven to be a mainstream cinematic event, an incredible accomplishment considering the film's subject and length. Although other Best Picture contenders, including Emilia Pérez and Conclave, have succeeded in precursor awards, The Brutalist is recognized as the prohibitive favorite. However, the revelation by editor Dávid Jancsó that the filmmakers used AI tools from Ukrainian specialist, Respeecher, to fine-tune Adrien Brody’s and Felicity Jones' Hungarian dialogue in the film to make it sound more authentic, has caused quite a stir. "I am a native Hungarian speaker and I know that it is one of the most difficult languages to learn to pronounce," Jancso said.

Due to the film's reported budget of under $10 million, the creative team needed to take any shortcuts imaginable, even if the practices were slightly unethical. The technology was also used to create a series of architectural blueprints and finished buildings in the film’s closing sequence. Along with every facet of society, AI seeping into the creative process in film has sparked outrage, with films like Late Night With the Devil receiving similar backlash in 2024.

'The Brutalist' Is a Singular Artistic Achievement, Even With the Use of AI