The Brutalist may not have found the same success at the box office this weekend as Anora, which rose over 570% after winning Best Picture, but the film still earned enough this weekend to pass a significant milestone. The Brutalist has now officially crossed $45 million at the global box office, with $16.1 million coming from domestic markets and $29.2 million coming from international earnings. The sweeping period epic was recently nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards, but it claimed only three, with Adrien Brody winning gold for Best Lead Actor, Daniel Blumberg winning for Best Original Score, and Lol Crawley winning for Best Cinematography. The film also stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, and the film was written and directed by Brady Corbet.

For its first few weekends in theaters, The Brutalist was playing on fewer than 10 screens, but it still found solid success on its way to collecting per-theater totals of over $30,000. The weekend of January 31 saw The Brutalist take on the most screens during its entire run, playing in over 1,600 theaters, but the film still earned only $1.8 million to land in the #9 spot behind Dog Man, Mufasa: The Lion King, and even Moana 2. #9 in the box office rankings was as high as The Brutalist was ever able to climb, and although it spent two other weekends at #10, the lion’s share of its weekends have been spent both outside the top 10 and under $1 million, which makes its newfound $45 million total all the more impressive.

