Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, his first feature since 2018's Vox Lux, has assembled an all-star cast. Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn will star in the upcoming decades-spanning drama. In addition to Brody, Jones, Pearce, and Alwyn, the film will also star Raffey Cassidy (White Noise), Isaach De Bankolé (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Alessandro Nivola (Face/Off), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac), Jonathan Hyde (Titanic), and Peter Polycarpou (Evita).

The Brutalist will span thirty years in the life of Hungarian architect László Toth (Brody), who flees postwar Europe with his wife Erzsébet (Jones) to build a new life in America. There, their lives are forever changed by a wealthy, enigmatic client (Pearce). The film has been in the works for years, and was greatly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic; in 2020, it was reported that it was set to star Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Kirby, and Sebastian Stan, all of whom have since left the production.

An Oscar-winner for 2002's The Pianist, Brody has also starred in The Thin Red Line, Peter Jackson's King Kong, and Blonde, and is a regular in the films of Wes Anderson. He can next be seen in a slew of upcoming films, including Anderson's Asteroid City, Charlie Day's directorial debut Fool's Paradise, and the Chris Evans/Ana de Armas actioner Ghosted. Oscar-nominated for The Theory of Everything, British actor Jones has also starred in The Invisible Woman, On the Basis of Sex (as future Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg), and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She will next appear in the revenge drama Borderland.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Guy Pearce on ‘Memory,’ Liam Neeson, ‘The Proposition’ and Making ‘A Spy Among Friends’ with Damian Lewis

Australian actor Pearce broke out playing a drag queen in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and subsequently landed a number of prominent roles, including LA Confidential, Memento, The Hurt Locker, and Prometheus. He will next star in the Lee Tamahori period drama The Convert. British actor Alwyn has starred in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, The Favourite, and Stars at Noon. He can next be seen in the Yorgos Lanthimos anthology film And. Corbet and partner Mona Fastvold (The World To Come) will write The Brutalist's script. Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon will produce for Brookstreet UK with Brian Young and Yellow Bear’s Andrew Morrison. Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions and D.J. Gugenheim will also produce. Daniel Blumberg will compose the score.

Production on The Brutalist has begun in Hungary. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.