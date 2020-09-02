Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan to Star in ‘The Brutalist’

Director Brady Corbet has lined up an all-star cast for his follow-up to Vox Lux, as Joel Edgerton and Oscar winners Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance are set to star in his period drama The Brutalist alongside Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Alessandro Nivola, Isaach De Bankolé and Vox Lux stars Raffey Cassidy and Stacy Martin.

Corbet and partner Mona Fastvold co-wrote the script, which chronicles 30 years in the life of one artist’s enduring monolithic vision. When visionary architect László Toth (Edgerton) and his wife Erzsébet (Cotillard) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client (Rylance). This unconventional love story, as it were, will take László and Erzsébet to both monumental heights and devastating lows.

The Brutalist will be produced by Andrew Lauren and D.J. Gugenheim for Andrew Lauren Productions, Brian Young for Three Six Zero, and Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon for Brookstreet Pictures, which is financing, while the Killer Films trio of Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler and David Hinojosa are set to executive produce.

“Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors. It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history. I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realize what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture,” Corbet said in a statement.

“Brady’s third feature, The Brutalist, is a continuation of his unique interpretation of major historical moments of the past century. This story resonates for me as the grandson of an immigrant artist, and is unquestionably relevant to the political discourse we are having in America today,” added Lauren.

Protagonist Pictures will introduce the project to buyers with a special virtual presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is repping U.S. rights and arranging financing for the project, which is slated to go before cameras in January.

Corbet won a directing prize at the 2015 Venice Film Festival for his first feature, The Childhood of a Leader, which starred Robert Pattinson, while Natalie Portman and Jude Law starred in Vox Lux, which examined the link between pop culture and terrorism. I was a big fan of that film and its visual style, and even named Raffey Cassidy our Up-and-Comer of the Month back in December 2018, so I’m looking forward to The Brutalist. To read that interview with Cassidy, click here.