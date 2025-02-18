If you are one of the people who were flabbergasted by The Brutalist's impressive 3-hour and 34-minute runtime and immediately got nervous about your bladder – intermission notwithstanding – there is some good news coming your way. A24 not only is making the Oscar nominee available to stream on Digital today, but the movie is also getting a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release in March, and you can already pre-order it. The movie stars Adrien Brody (Asteroid City), Guy Pearce (Memento), and Felicity Jones (Rogue One), and has received 10 nominations at the Academy Awards.

The Brutalist has echoes of World War II, with its protagonist László Tóth (Brody) being a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who decides to move to the United States after the horrors of war. A visionary architect, László initially struggles to find his footing in the land of opportunity, but after meeting a client who sees his potential, the man changes his own life and history itself with his work. The sprawling epic is directed by Brady Corbet, who previously helmed Vox Lux and co-wrote the script with Mona Fastvold (The Childhood of a Leader).

A24 revealed that the home release of The Brutalist will come with a feature-length commentary by the movie's director of photography Lol Crawley – the movie was nominated in the Best Cinematography category. It will also feature a 25-minute documentary that chronicles the making of the monumental epic, and the edition will also come with six collectible postcards that reproduce the architectural style of the movie. They are renderings by renowned architect Ákos Sógor.

Which Nominations Did 'The Brutalist' Get at the Oscars?

The Brutalist's ten nominations include some of the main categories at the Oscars. It received a nod in the Best Picture category and it is facing off against other huge titles like Conclave, Wicked, The Substance and I'm Still Here. The main trio was nominated, with Brody getting a nod for Best Actor, Jones for Best Supporting Actress, and Pearce for Best Supporting Actor. Corbet was nominated as Best Director and also got a nod for Best Screenplay along with his writing partner Fastvold. The movie was also nominated for Best Cinematography, Original Score, Film Editing, and Production Design.

Aside from the Oscars, The Brutalist has also been recognized by several other awards, receiving nods at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, DGA, Golden Globes, and several others. At the box office, the movie managed to rake in over $30 million – more than three times its budget.

A24 releases The Brutalist in 4K UHD and Blu-ray this March, no specific shipping date is available at this time. The movie is available to stream on digital platforms now.