Considered one of the top ten films of 2024, The Brutalist is an immaculately created work of art that hit U.S. theaters on December 20, 2024, following its debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024. Now, months after its release, Variety reports that it will land on digital platforms this month, which many would agree is the perfect avenue to watch the over three-hour movie, seeing as it can be paused at any moment.

The Brutalist will be available digitally starting Tuesday, February 18, at $19.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms. In the meantime, you can pre-order yours now and, at the same time, await the physical media release date, which A24 is yet to announce. Besides premiering at the Venice Film Festival and in U.S. theaters, the period drama played at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, and was released in the UK by Focus Features through Universal Pictures UK on January 24, 2025.

Directed and produced by Brady Corbet from a screenplay he co-wrote with Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist follows Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth immigrating and making his way through post-war America from the 1940s to the 1980s. The award-winning film stars Adrien Brody as László, and he is joined by Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola. In addition to Corbet, other producers attached are Trevor Matthews, Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, Andrew Lauren, and D.J. Gugenheim.

‘The Brutalist’ Is Worth All the Attention and More!