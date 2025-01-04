Among the most acclaimed films of 2024, director Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist is still awaiting a proper release domestically. The movie is currently playing in just eight locations nationwide, but that didn’t stop it from passing its first box office milestone. The three-and-a-half-hour-long epic drama reportedly played to sold-out shows in its first weekend, when it registered one of the best per-theater averages of the year. It’s still handily leading the charge in this category, out-performing massive hits such as Moana 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

On its third Friday, The Brutalist grossed just under $80,000 from eight locations, pushing its running domestic total past the $1 million mark. The movie reportedly cost less than $10 million to produce, which many observers have marveled at, considering its lavish production values. The Brutalist premiered at last year’s Venice Film Festival, where Corbet won the Silver Lion award for Best Director. It stars Adrien Brody, who remains a front-runner for an Oscar nomination. Brody became the youngest-ever winner of the Best Actor Oscar over two decades ago, for his performance in The Pianist.

Like that film, The Brutalist is also a post-war period drama, which follows a Hungarian immigrant’s epic journey to live the American Dream. The film opened to exceptional reviews, and currently holds a 93% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime described it as “an ambitious, towering achievement of a film.” Distributed domestically by A24, The Brutalist is also being presented in 70 mm, complete with a 15-minute intermission. It was shot in the vintage VistaVision format.

'The Brutalist' Is a Front-Runner for the Oscars