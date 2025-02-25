Among the most acclaimed films of 2024, The Brutalist recently passed a massive global box office milestone amid a successful awards season run. And now, the epic drama has hit a significant domestic milestone, a full 67 days following its launch in December. Directed by Brady Corbet, the film defied expectations during its theatrical run, generating nearly four times its reported budget at the global box office. Corbet has often spoken about the difficulties he faced in getting the film off the ground, and the lack of monetary returns that he has seen for his efforts.

The Brutalist is set to pass the $15 million mark at the domestic box office, having already passed the $35 million milestone globally. The movie was produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, which is remarkable, considering its scale. The Brutalist follows a Holocaust survivor who moves to America in the aftermath of World War II, in an effort to build a better life for himself as an architect. Adrien Brody stars in the central role, for which he has been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars. Brody remains the youngest-ever winner of the honor, for his performance in the period drama The Pianist. This year, he is competing against Timothée Chalamet, who could beat his record if he were to win.

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where Corbet won the Best Screenplay award. It was distributed domestically by A24. It was named among the top 10 films of 2024 by the American Film Institute, with Brody going on to win a BAFTA for his performance. The film has received 10 Oscar nominations in total, including in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. Brody's co-stars, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, have also been nominated in the supporting categories.

'The Brutalist' Can Be Watched at Home