Director Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist is among the most talked-about films of 2024. It was released towards the end of December in a fashion that has become typical for movies of its kind. This weekend, after playing in a maximum of eight theaters for the better part of a month, The Brutalist received its first real expansion, adding 60 new locations to its footprint. It remained the number-one film in the country based on per-theater averages while passing a new milestone. The Brutalist has now grossed over $2.5 million domestically, which is a remarkable result for a movie that's barely accessible to the majority of the population.
This weekend, the film grossed $1.3 million, taking its running haul to $2.7 million. It reported a per-theater average of over $20,000, which is nearly three times as much as the next-best film on the list, Hard Truths, and around four times as much as the PTA of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The Brutalist grossed more this weekend than Gladiator II, which is playing in around 1,200 more theaters; it also generated around $1 million more than Kraven the Hunter. Combined, both of those movies cost over $300 million to produce. The Brutalist comes with a reported price tag of under $10 million.
It's also three-and-a-half hours long and includes a 15-minute intermission. But instead of repelling audiences, the film's daunting length and old-fashioned presentation appear to be making it a must-watch big-screen experience. It also helps that the movie has earned exceptional reviews; it holds a "fresh" 93% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and recently won the Best Picture - Drama honor at the Golden Globes. It premiered in competition at last year's Venice Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion for best director.