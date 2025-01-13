Director Brady Corbet's epic drama The Brutalist is among the most talked-about films of 2024. It was released towards the end of December in a fashion that has become typical for movies of its kind. This weekend, after playing in a maximum of eight theaters for the better part of a month, The Brutalist received its first real expansion, adding 60 new locations to its footprint. It remained the number-one film in the country based on per-theater averages while passing a new milestone. The Brutalist has now grossed over $2.5 million domestically, which is a remarkable result for a movie that's barely accessible to the majority of the population.

This weekend, the film grossed $1.3 million, taking its running haul to $2.7 million. It reported a per-theater average of over $20,000, which is nearly three times as much as the next-best film on the list, Hard Truths, and around four times as much as the PTA of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The Brutalist grossed more this weekend than Gladiator II, which is playing in around 1,200 more theaters; it also generated around $1 million more than Kraven the Hunter. Combined, both of those movies cost over $300 million to produce. The Brutalist comes with a reported price tag of under $10 million.

It's also three-and-a-half hours long and includes a 15-minute intermission. But instead of repelling audiences, the film's daunting length and old-fashioned presentation appear to be making it a must-watch big-screen experience. It also helps that the movie has earned exceptional reviews; it holds a "fresh" 93% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and recently won the Best Picture - Drama honor at the Golden Globes. It premiered in competition at last year's Venice Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion for best director.

How Many Oscar Nominations Will 'The Brutalist' Earn This Week?