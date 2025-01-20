After previously only playing in less than 75 theaters worldwide, The Brutalist still managed to produce generational per-screen box office results, earning over $200,000 during each of its first three weekends in theaters while only playing in less than 10 theaters. The film has since expanded into more theaters, now playing on 338 screens as of its most recent weekend on January 17, which saw it earn $1.9 million domestically. After adding almost $2 million more to its total this weekend, The Brutalist has now crossed $5 million at the domestic box office. The film is also set to expand into theaters worldwide on January 24, which will certainly help box office returns for the Oscar-hopeful film that has earned rave reviews from critics.

The Brutalist stars Guy Pearce and Adrien Brody alongside Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn, with Alessandro Nivola also playing a role in the film. Brady Corbet teamed up with Mona Fastvold to write the script for The Brutalist, and Corbet also stepped behind the camera to direct the film. Corbet most recently directed three episodes of The Crowded Room, the controversial Apple TV+ psychological thriller series starring Tom Holland, and he also helmed Vox Lux in 2018, the musical drama starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law that’s streaming on Tubi. Corbet made his directorial debut in 2015 on The Childhood of a Leader, the drama starring Game of Thrones veteran Liam Cunningham and Stacy Martin. He’s also been in front of the camera, starring alongside stars like Benicio Del Toro in Escobar: Paradise Lost, the 2014 R-rated crime thriller.

‘The Brutalist’ Is Facing Backlash for Its Use of AI

While many people would argue that The Brutalist was perhaps the favorite to take home Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars, recent information that has come to light may have hurt its chances. In a recent interview with Red Shark News, The Brutalist editor Dávid Janscó revealed that they used AI not only to help enhance Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones’ accent in the film, but also to generate some buildings and landscapes. AI is a touchy subject in the entertainment industry at the moment, and the lion’s share of people do not approve of The Brutalist using it to make things easier.

The Brutalist is playing in extremely limited theaters, but it will expand into more screens on January 24.

