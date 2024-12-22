One of the year’s most highly anticipated awards contenders, director Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, finally debuted in limited release this week. Despite being over three and a half hours long — the movie also has a built-in 15-minute intermission — The Brutalist saw loyalists turn out in massive numbers in four New York and Los Angeles venues; it sold out over 30 screenings over the weekend. Distributed domestically by indie outfit A24, the movie also delivered one of the best per-theater averages of the year, and is poised for a remarkable theatrical run, especially if it’s able to generate awards attention like it is expected to.

The Brutalist generated around $266,000 this weekend, for a per-theater average of $66,000. This is the third-highest PTA of the year, behind Neon's Anora ($91,000) and Searchlight’s Kinds of Kindness ($75,000). While Anora emerged as a solid box office hit following its limited release — the movie has grossed around $30 million worldwide — Kinds of Kindness couldn’t translate its excellent limited debut to mainstream success. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone — the movie marked their third time working together after the critically acclaimed box office hits The Favourite and Poor Things — Kinds of Kindness made only $16 million worldwide.

Produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, The Brutalist premiered in competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, where Corbet was honored with the Silver Lion award for Best Director. The film has earned exceptionally positive reviews, with many naming it among their top 10 of the year. It currently holds a 93% “fresh” rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime describing it as “an ambitious, towering achievement of a film” in his review.

Adrien Brody Is Back