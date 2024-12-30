Among the year’s best-reviewed films, director Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist continued its gradual expansion at the domestic box office, going from four locations in its debut week to seven in its second. On both occasions, The Brutalist has scored the best per-theater average of any film currently in release. The epic historical drama will continue to expand during the awards season, and remains a favorite in all the top categories at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In its second weekend of release, the film earned a little over $200,000 domestically, taking its running total to just over $687,000. The Brutalist reported a per-theater average of $29,000, which is actually around thrice as high as the next best film on the list, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In its first weekend of release, The Brutalist reported a PTA of $66,000, which was the third-best of the year, behind Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, and Sean Baker’s Anora. While Kinds of Kindness didn’t quite replicate the success of Lanthimos’ last collaboration with star-producer Emma Stone, Poor Things, Anora emerged as the highest-grossing hit of Baker’s career, with just under $30 million worldwide.

The Brutalist is defying expectations for a three-and-a-half-hour-long epic with a built-in 15-minute intermission. The movie premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, where it received ecstatic reviews and won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. Praise was aimed particularly at Corbet’s direction, and Adrien Brody’s central performance as a Hungarian immigrant who builds both radical structures and a better life for himself in post-war America. Incidentally, Brody became the youngest-ever winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in another period drama, The Pianist, directed by the appropriately-canceled Roman Polanski and released over two decades ago.

'The Brutalist' Is an Awards Season Favorite