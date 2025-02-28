In a remarkable performance rightfully nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards, Adrien Brody carries the monumental weight and grandeur of The Brutalist, a three-and-a-half-hour epic about immigration, the clash between art and commerce, and the decay of the American dream. Playing the brilliant Hungarian architect, László Tóth, Brody must convey the humility of a post-war immigrant fleeing for refuge and prosperity, the hubris of an artist with an unwavering vision, and the trauma of a helpless servant who succumbs to substance abuse. Through director Brady Corbet's methodical pacing and weighty thematic meditations, László guides the audience through its dysphoric view of capitalism. After a noisy but divisive second half, The Brutalist crescendos to an utterly bizarre ending that puts its protagonist on the sidelines. Why is László's arc cut short? Corbet argues that the dismissal of artistic voices speaks to the nature of art in a commercial apparatus.

'The Brutalist's Epilogue Skips Over a Huge Section of László Tóth's Life

Despite its epic scope, marked by its lengthy runtime, VistaVision photography, booming score, and intermission, The Brutalist is fairly minimalist in its narrative construction. The film, which received 10 Academy Award nominations, follows László rebuilding his legacy in post-war America with his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones), as he is commissioned by a wealthy entrepreneur, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), to build a center for the arts. Where most audiences have raved about the virtuosic and magnitude of the first half, which tracks László's rise from a struggling immigrant to an empowered visionary, the second half chronicles László's reckoning with his Jewish faith, substance abuse, and fallout from the abuse at the hand of his benefactor, and is far more strange and unsettling.

With a second half full of unpredictable turns and blunt expressions of power and self-destruction, The Brutalist teased an explosive ending. If the post-intermission section was too pointed with its themes, Corbet made up for it with this ambiguous epilogue that still has cinephiles debating its meaning. After Erzsébet confronts Harrison for raping her husband, leading to his elliptical fate, the film jumps over 20 years to 1980, skipping over what transpired for László, to a retrospective of his work in Venice, introduced by the architect's niece, Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy/Ariane Labed). The exhibition shows the Van Buren community center fully completed, with Zsófia outlining that the building symbolized Holocaust concentration camps to help survivors process trauma. "No matter what the others try and sell you, it is the destination, not the journey," she says, as her aging uncle watches his work become codified for the public.

Brady Corbet Reflects the Artistic Process in the Epilogue of 'The Brutalist'