Many of the greatest characters in cinema are defined less by how much time they appear on screen and more by how they utilize whatever time they have. Great filmmakers can also make a character's presence felt, even if they aren't physically in the room. That was one of the challenges of Brady Corbet's buzzy historical drama The Brutalist. Penned by Corbet with his partner Mona Fastvold, the film stars Adrien Brody as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor forcibly separated from his family during World War II who immigrated to the United States in hopes of finding a better life. It isn't until halfway through the film that he finally reunites with his wife Erzsébet, but Felicity Jones says her character haunts László throughout the entire staggering 3-hour and 35-minute runtime.

Jones sat down for an episode of Collider Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff during which she broke down her acclaimed role in the likely Oscar contender. Brody's László is the story's main focus, as he's hired onto a job for wealthy industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), who recognizes his talents as an architect. Throughout his attempts to settle in and make a stable living while leaving impressive works behind, however, Erzsébet's voice is heard through their correspondence, ensuring that she's never truly gone from his life. Every success he experiences in pursuit of the American dream is then instrumental in one day bringing them back together. According to Jones, it also ensures that viewers know who she is and the love she and László share before she inevitably shows up in the story.

"It definitely increases the pressure and the stakes when you don't appear until halfway through the film, so you don't want to disappoint when you do finally arrive," Jones said about the challenges of such an approach. "But in many ways, part of the character, so much of it was building it through her voice, and you hear her so much in that first half. I've talked about it as though she sort of is haunting László in many ways, and so we feel like we know her." Part of making Erzsébet's arrival so impactful, then, came down to doing something with her that would defy both her husband's and the audience's expectations of her as László has always known her. Jones adds that what her character once was then becomes a catalyst driving the family forward to find a new normal:

"Then, obviously, it's quite a shock when we meet her, and we see the effect that malnutrition has had on her, which László isn't expecting. Very quickly, I felt that with Erzsébet, you feel her humanity, and there's a toughness, there's a strength of mind, and it's someone who, no matter what she has been through before, and you feel she's been through great trauma, she is totally committed to making it work for her and her family, and that whatever's gone before, she, in many ways, just wants to look forward. She's choosing not to look backward in some ways at that point that we meet her, and she's very pragmatic, and she's going to do what it takes to make it work. She wants to build a new life and a foundation."

'The Brutalist' Uses Its Intermission to Highlight Its Core Relationship

Erzsébet's presence and her relationship with László is felt through quite literally every minute of The Brutalist, including the intermission. Corbet's film returns to an increasingly rare method of building in a break for viewers to refresh themselves and stretch their legs before returning for the second half. However, that intermission also displays a photograph of what's supposed to be the main couple, showing what their life was like before being torn apart by the war. Jones teased that the photo is strategically placed there to show viewers how much the new reality of their marriage contrasts with their old life and marks the beginning of a new relationship of sorts full of rediscovery:

"Well, I feel there's something in the photograph that you have in the intermission that gives you a little clue as to their former life. It gives you a window into their profound connection but also a certain amount of innocence. And then what you realize is that in many ways, when they're reunited, having not seen each other for eight years, they're starting again. They're having to recalibrate. They're having to get to know each other. They're having to rediscover that connection that they've dreamt about for so long. So, it's not totally straightforward."

The complexity of The Brutalist's core characters, their performances, and how they're built is part of why the film has been a major hit on the festival circuit. Corbet's direction earned him a Silver Lion at the 81st Venice International Film Festival earlier this year. More recently, it landed a big win ahead of awards season when the New York Film Critics Circle named it their best film of the year. Such an achievement is typically a good sign that, at the very least, a Best Picture nomination is coming. After delivering a 97% Rotten Tomatoes darling, the team isn't done either, as they've also prepared a musical in secret directed by Fastvold that's planned to hit theaters next year with Amanda Seyfried taking the lead.

The Brutalist is in theaters in the U.S. for a limited run. You can watch the full Ladies Night episode below: