One of the most acclaimed films of 2024, director Brady Corbet's The Brutalist was given a major expansion in domestic theaters this weekend, after it picked up an astonishing 10 nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. The epic period drama also completed a full month in limited release, during which its peak theater-count stood at 338. This weekend, its sixth, The Brutalist was playing in over 1,100 domestic theaters. The movie delivered its biggest single-weekend haul yet, as it passed a major milestone and recovered its reported production budget in one fell swoop.

The Brutalist grossed $2.8 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total to $9.3 million. It also generated just over $2 million from overseas markets, for an early global haul of $11 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, which initially left many audiences stunned, considering its sprawling production values. Some controversy has erupted in recent days after it was reported that the filmmakers utilized artificial intelligence tools to enhance certain aspects of the movie. That being said, Corbet has stressed how difficult it was to get The Brutalist off the ground. The movie runs at 215 minutes long, and includes a 15-minute intermission. A24 has also presented it in IMAX 70mm, and successfully sold it as a big-screen event.

The Brutalist delivered 2024's best per-theater average in its debut weekend, during which it played in just five locations. It expanded into 7 locations the following week, and then into 68 the week after that. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where Corbet won the Silver Lion for Best Director. It opened to excellent reviews, and holds a "fresh" 93% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has established itself as one of the most-awarded releases of 2024.

'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked' Are Tied with 10 Oscar Nods Apiece