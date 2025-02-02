The release strategy that A24 has deployed for The Brutalist can be studied for its perfect execution. While A24 isn't the first distributor to platform a release, few have faced the uphill task of selling a three-and-a-half-hour-long period drama about a Holocaust survivor to mainstream audiences. This weekend, the film continued its excellent run with renewed energy, having recently earned 10 Oscar nominations. Directed by Brady Corbet, who admitted that he didn't get much support while mounting the film, The Brutalist is among the most talked-about releases of 2024.

With $12 million domestically and another $6 million from overseas markets, the film has grossed a cumulative total of $18 million globally. The Brutalist was produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, which is astonishing, considering its sprawling scope. That being said, the movie recently attracted controversy for its alleged use of artificial intelligence to enhance certain aspects. This didn't, however, get in the way of its success at the Oscars, where it earned nominations in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor categories, among others.

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned excellent reviews. It holds a "fresh" 93% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to an 80% audience score. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described it as "an ambitious, towering achievement of a film." A24 debuted The Brutalist in just five locations, earning the year's best per-theater average. The movie was subsequently expanded into eight locations, followed by 68, and then 338. In its first weekend of wide release, it played in over 1,100 locations across the country. This weekend, the movie was expanded into more than 1,600 locations nationwide.

'The Brutalist' Could Win Adrien Brody His Second Oscar