Once described as unreleasable, the epic drama film The Brutalist has now grossed over twice its reported production budget. The film was given a textbook platform release by A24 and is now playing in over 1,100 domestic theaters. In its eighth weekend of release, The Brutalist grossed just under $1 million domestically but passed a major new milestone at the worldwide box office. The Brutalist is an anomaly in the current cinematic landscape; the movie runs three-and-a-half hours long, has an in-built 15-minute intermission, and is headlined by an actor who has struggled to live up to his early success.

But the film's splendid run has put star Adrien Brody back on the map. The Brutalist has grossed over $13 million domestically and another $11 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $24 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, which is remarkable, considering its epic scale. The Brutalist follows a Hungarian immigrant who attempts to build a better life for himself as an architect in America, having survived the Holocaust in Europe. Incidentally, Brody won an Oscar for his performance in The Pianist, which was set against a similar historical backdrop.

He has also been nominated for his performance in The Brutalist; in total, the film has earned 10 Oscar nods, including in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. The Brutalist premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won Corbet a Silver Lion for Best Director. It was initially released in just four domestic theaters, delivering the best per-theater average of 2024 in its debut weekend. At its widest, the film's theater count stood at 1,612. The movie holds a "fresh" 93% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described it as "an ambitious, towering achievement of a film."

Three of 'The Brutalist's Stars Have Earned Oscar Nods