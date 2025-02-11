Among the most talked-about art-house films of 2024, The Brutalist is now playing in wide release across the country. The movie has also been rolled out internationally ahead of the Oscars, where it'll compete in 10 categories, including Best Picture. The Brutalist recently passed a significant global box office milestone, dismantling all the doubts that surrounded its commercial viability prior to release. The film's success also reasserts the resilience of the theatrical marketplace, and the scope for challenging cinema to deliver at the box office.

With $13.7 million domestically and another $11.4 million from overseas markets, The Brutalist has grossed $25 million worldwide so far. This is a remarkable result for a three-and-a-half-hour-long movie with a built-in 15-minute intermission. The demanding run-time aside, the film also deals with heavy themes, such as assimilation and ambition. The movie follows a Hungarian Holocaust survivor who moves to America to build a better life for himself.

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist reportedly cost less than $10 million to produce. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and was released domestically by the indie outfit A24. In its first weekend, the film played in just four locations, delivering the year's best per-theater average. At its widest, the film's theater-count stood at over 1,600. The Brutalist has earned excellent reviews, and currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.

