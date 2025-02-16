At last year's Oscars, writer-director Cord Jefferson made a plea to his industry colleagues to perhaps consider investing in small-budget films, instead of pooling all their resources into massive tent-poles. The points he made during his acceptance speech manifested this year, with numerous small-scale films doing excellent business at the box office. But even among unexpected hits such as We Live in Time, Babygirl, and Conclave, there is one film that defied all expectations in its theatrical run. The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, has now passed an incredible milestone ahead of its debut on digital streaming platforms.

With $14 million domestically and another $16 million from overseas markets, The Brutalist's cumulative global haul stands at $30 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, which makes it a bona fide hit. But what's more impressive is the fact that a more than three-hour-long film with an in-built 15-minute intermission not only managed to recover its costs but more than tripled its budget globally. Corbet has said that he had trouble putting the project together, but there's something to be said about a movie featuring no A-listers doing this well. Not to mention its challenging subject matter.

The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody as a fictional Hungarian architect, who survives the Holocaust and moves to America to build a better life for himself. Brody remains the youngest winner of the Best Actor Oscar, and somewhat poetically, is competing in the same category this year against a man who might break his record: Timothée Chalamet. The Brutalist has earned a total of 10 nominations, including in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce were nominated for their supporting performances as well.

'The Brutalist' Has Been Widely Acclaimed