Director Brady Corbet has made it clear in recent weeks that creating something as acclaimed as The Brutalist wasn't easy. Not only was it difficult to secure financing for the film, but Corbet revealed that he didn't make much money from it. But the film is doing brilliantly at the box office, despite its challenging themes and daunting run-time. This weekend, it received an expansion domestically and passed a new global box office milestone, ahead of the Oscars. The Brutalist has been nominated in 10 categories at the Academy Awards this year.

With $14 million domestically and another $21 million from overseas markets, the film has now grossed a cumulative global haul of $36 million. This is a terrific result for a period drama about a Holocaust survivor, which runs over three hours long and includes a 15-minute intermission. Adrien Brody stars as the central character, the Holocaust survivor who moves to the United States to rebuild his life as an architect. Brody remains the youngest-ever winner of the Best Actor Oscar, and has been nominated for his performance in The Brutalist as well. Incidentally, he won his first Academy Award for another period drama set against the backdrop of World War II, The Pianist.

The Brutalist debuted at the Venice Film Festival, where Corbet won the Best Director honor. It was released domestically by A24; the indie distributor gave it a platform roll-out, meaning that it was unveiled in a limited number of theaters initially before being expanded nationwide. The Brutalist delivered the third-biggest per-theater average of 2024 in its first weekend, and at its widest, was playing in over 1,600 domestic locations. Thanks to the positive reviews that it opened to, and the chatter around its run-time and presentation, the movie earned a certain must-watch quality.

'The Brutalist' Is a Hot Favorite at the Oscars