Director Brady Corbet's epic, over-three-hour-long drama, The Brutalist, has defied expectations in its box office run. Originally released in limited theaters domestically back in December, the film has steadily gained steam, expanding overseas and racking up honors during the awards season. On Oscars day, The Brutalist passed another major global box office milestone, as its fans wait to see if it is able to win in any of the 10 categories that it has been nominated in. The Brutalist remains one of 2024's most acclaimed films and is now one of the year's most surprising commercial hits.

With over $15 million domestically and another $25 million from overseas markets, The Brutalist has now grossed a combined total of more than $41 million worldwide. The movie was produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, which would be a surprising piece of information to anybody who has experienced its majestic scale on the big screen. Not only does The Brutalist run over three hours long, but it also includes a built-in intermission and was filmed in the vintage VistaVision format. The movie was also screened in the 70mm format in select locations.

It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where Corbet won the Best Director honor. It was released domestically by the indie outfit A24, which had a tremendous run with awards contenders last year. A24 also released Babygirl, Heretic, and We Live in Time, all of which emerged as box office hits toward the end of 2024. The Brutalist delivered one of the best per-theater averages of 2024 in its first weekend of release in just four locations; at its widest, it played on over 1,600 domestic screens. It was given a bit of a bump this weekend, coinciding with the Oscars.

'The Brutalist' Was Widely Acclaimed Upon Release