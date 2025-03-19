Having begun its theatrical roll-out last year in just four theaters nationwide, the epic drama The Brutalist is approaching what could be its final global box office milestone. The Brutalist debuted amid strong buzz for its epic run-time and expansive scope, and built on this early momentum by earning 10 nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. It witnessed a muted bump in collections following the Oscars, and is now preparing to bow out from theaters. And it'll do so after having established itself as one of indie distributor A24's top hits.

With around $16 million domestically and $31 million from overseas markets, The Brutalist has grossed over $47 million worldwide so far. Does it have what it takes to hit the $50 million mark? Only time will tell. Its close competitor during the awards season, Sean Baker's Anora, recently passed the $50 million mark, against a reported budget of $6 million. The Brutalist also came relatively cheap, with a reported price tag of under $10 million. Directed by Brady Corbet, the film has been acclaimed for its use of the vintage VistaVision format, and for being released with a nearly-obsolete 15-minute intermission.

The Brutalist has now overtaken the $46 million lifetime global haul of Ari Aster's acclaimed film Midsommar. Starring Florence Pugh, the horror film was released theatrically in 2019, and has been removed from the 13th spot on A24's all-time list. The Brutalist trails the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems by less than $3 million. Starring Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems made $50 million domestically, and was released on Netflix in overseas markets. A24's highest-grossing hit remains Everything Everywhere All at Once, which made over $140 million worldwide. The Best Picture-winner is followed by Civil War, which made nearly $130 million worldwide last year.

'The Brutalist' Won Adrien Brody His Second Oscar