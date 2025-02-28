While it might seem like Adrien Brody has been maintaining a low profile in the last few years, the actor has successfully earned himself a membership in director Wes Anderson's repertory. Among their earliest collaborations was The Darjeeling Limited, which remains an underrated entry in Anderson's acclaimed filmography. The movie received mostly positive reviews, and concluded its global box office run with around $35 million in 2007. The Darjeeling Limited has now been overtaken by Brody's latest, the acclaimed drama The Brutalist.

With $15 million domestically and another $22 million from overseas markets, The Brutalist has grossed $37 million worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of under $10 million, the movie has also earned 10 Academy Award nominations this year, and is a hot favorite in a few key categories. Brody, for instance, is a front-runner to win his second acting Oscar; he won his first Academy Award over two decades ago, for his performance in director Roman Polanski's The Pianist. He remains the youngest-ever winner of the Best Actor honor.

Brody's career box office haul has passed the $2 billion mark worldwide. His biggest hit remains King Kong, directed by Peter Jackson and released in 2005. The movie made over $550 million worldwide. His second-biggest hit is The Village, directed by M. Night Shyamalan and released a year before King Kong. The movie grossed over $250 million globally. Among Brody's other major hits are The Grand Budapest Hotel and Midnight in Paris, both of which made a little over $160 million worldwide. Brody also collaborated with Anderson on films such as The French Dispatch, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and more recently, Asteroid City.

'The Brutalist' Earned Superior Reviews to 'The Darjeeling Limited'