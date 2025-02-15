Although she has limited screen time, Zsófia (Raffey Cassidy) is one of the most important characters in Brady Corbet's Best Picture contender, The Brutalist. In fact, she bookends the movie, with her safety being a key component of the letter László (Adrien Brody) receives at the beginning of the movie and her speech in the epilogue. She represents a different generation to László and Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) and consequently handles her trauma differently. Through Zsófia, The Brutalist should be able to explore different variations of what the American dream means to those who emigrated, but ultimately, Zsófia’s character is mishandled and under-utilized.

Zsófia Deserved More Time in ‘The Brutalist’

It is not until after The Brutalist’s intermission that Zsófia enters as a key player in the movie, arriving with László’s wife after Harrison Van Buren’s (Guy Pearce) contact manages to help them come to America. She is László and Erzsébet’s niece and is mute due to the trauma of surviving the holocaust. Cassidy’s performance is purposefully subdued to show the mental toll that Zsófia's life experience has had on her but also her ability to withstand mistreatment. The Van Buren household is quietly dismissive of her, with them often cruelly encouraging her to talk and refusing to pronounce her name right, despite László’s constant corrections. No real effort is made by anyone to understand her perspective, apart from her aunt and uncle, and through her isolation, she shows just how disorientating it was to move to America at such a young age.

However, despite Zsófia's important positioning within The Brutalist, her isolation and experience are pushed aside, particularly her interactions and the truth behind them. Although the movie is centered around László’s perspective, the runtime is long enough to give her story more concentration and consequently, allow other antagonistic characters to be held accountable. Although Harrison is responsible for being dismissive towards Zsófia, it is his son, Harry (Joe Alwyn) who treats her much worse and yet there are no repercussions. It means a lot of the emotional weight of the moments between them are pushed aside for the main storyline, and as a result, we don't see Zsófia get the justice she deserves.

'The Brutalist' Mishandles Harry’s Behavior

There is one moment in particular that stands out for this reason, and it comes just after László and Harry clash over the building of the community center. Harry ends up walking to find Zsófia sitting in a conservative black bathing suit by the river. The next time the pair are seen in the movie, Zsófia appears to be hurrying away from Harry, readjusting her dress — a dress that she was not initially wearing. The implication is that Harry has assaulted her and the interaction is a further example of the abuse of power and oppression within The Brutalist.

This moment serves to foreshadow Harrison’s assault on László, but in the end, the former subplot is pushed aside in the shadow of the latter. Harry’s father is called out for his assault, and the effects are extreme, with Harrison disappearing and potentially committing suicide. However, Harry is never called out for what he did to Zsófia, and he is never held accountable for his actions. In fact, the whole sequence is bizarrely covert considering how blunt and apparent László’s assault is on-screen.

Everything is left to inference, with the way Zsófia is tucking in her dress implying that something happened, but the movie never confirms anything. We can't be sure whether what happened between them was consensual or not, but the way Corbet frames the aftermath very much suggests something sinister. Erzsébet notices the two walking back toward the group, and she has a faint look of concern on her face. And yet, we never see Erzsébet check in with Zsófia and ask her about what really took place.

Harry Deserved The Same Treatment as His Father