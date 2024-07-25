The Big Picture The Brutalist, directed by Corbet, stars Brody and Jones in a historical film following architect László Toth's American dream chase.

After years in development, The Brutalist debuts at Venice Film Festival in August, filmed on 70mm with a 215-minute runtime and intermission.

CAA holds theater distribution rights for The Brutalist, set to reach audiences in the intended 70mm format after a promising update on its release.

Following Brady Corbet’s success with the 2018 film Vox Lux, the director returns with his third feature film, The Brutalist. Starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in starring roles, the film has recently released a new promotional image for the historical film. Posted on Film Updates, via X (formerly Twitter), the image features Brody and co-star Alessandro Nivola embracing in front of a bus. Also starring Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn, the film reportedly follows renowned architect László Toth, who survives the holocaust to escape to America with his wife, Erzsébet. The film follows the couple over the course of three decades as they chase the American dream. Brody and Jones appear as the husband and wife duo, respectively, with Pearce in the role of Harrison Lee Van Buren, an industrialist of the time who introduces dark forces into Toth’s life.

The film has been in development since 2020, which may explain why it has been so long since Corbet has done a follow-up to Vox Lux. In a recent conversation with Collider, Alwyn admitted that he didn’t know when the film would be released. However, recent news has given a promising update to the project.

When Will ‘The Brutalist’ Be Released?

Photo via CAA

The Brutalist will finally be screened for audiences, albeit a very select one. The film is scheduled to debut at the Venice Film Festival in August, according to Variety. But unlike many of the fellow debuts at the festival, The Brutalist has something additional to gain viewers' attention. Corbet’s new picture was filmed on 70mm, an homage to the time. This decision means that the film will have to be transported on 26 reels of film, which totals 300 pounds. The Brutalist also happens to clock in at 215 minutes, making it one of the more ambitious epics of the year. Luckily, in another homage to the period, Corbet tells the outlet that he has included a 15-minute intermission.

“I like the idea of them. It gives everyone time to reset and no one has to stress about missing a scene to run to the bathroom, which is a legitimate concern on longer films. I would describe it as a rolling intermission. The movie doesn’t stop exactly. There will be images and sound and there is a timer to let the audience know how much time is left.”

This news in itself is a great advertisement for the film. After four years in limbo, news surrounding this impressive endeavor makes The Brutalist stand out against other worthy features set to debut in Venice. CAA holds the rights to theater distribution, and when it gets a release date, the film will reach audiences in the 70mm as intended. Stay up to date with Collider for all news about the future release of The Brutalist.