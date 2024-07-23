The Big Picture Venice Film Festival reveals first-look at The Brutalist, a post-WWII drama starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

The film, directed by Brady Corbet, is 3 hours and 35 minutes long and will be screened in 70mm.

The ambitious project is vying for the Golden Lion and features a star-studded cast, competing with other big titles.

As the Venice Film Festival reveals its line-up of highly anticipated movies for their next edition, some of the titles that will be screened at the event finally get their first-look revealed to the public. One of those titles is The Brutalist, a post-WWII drama that stars Adrien Brody (Asteroid City) as a Hungarian Jew who decides to live in the U.S. after surviving the horrors of Auschwitz. The cast also stars Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and the drama is yet to receive a wide release date.

The first-look image reveals László Tóth (Brody) and Erzsébet (Jones) during one of the turning points of The Brutalist. In the story, László quickly discovers that achieving the American dream is hardly an easy feat, and after struggling through years and years of poverty, he finally sees a turning point when a patron decides to trust him to lead a massive architectural project.

The patron is called Harrison Lee Van Buren and he's played by Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown), and the cast of The Brutalist also features some great names like Joe Alwyn (Kinds of Kindness), Raffey Cassidy (White Noise), Isaach De Bankolé (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Alessandro Nivola (Face/Off), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac), Jonathan Hyde (Titanic), and Peter Polycarpou (Evita).

'The Brutalist' Will Be An Event-Movie in Venice

Close

The Brutalist is directed by Brady Corbet, who's last directed a movie in 2018: Vox Lux, which starred Natalie Portman (Lady in the Lake). Corbet co-writes the script with long-time collaborator Mona Fastvold (The Childhood of a Leader). The unveiling of The Brutalist's first-look image at the Venice Film Festival also came with a shocking new information: the movie is 3 hours and 35 minutes long, and it will be screened in 70mm, the way it was filmed. It's pretty clear that The Brutalist is an ambitious project, and as soon as it premieres in Venice we'll have an idea if it's one of the year's must-watch titles. The new movie is competing for the Golden Lion — the festival's biggest prize — and this already indicates that the event's curatorship trusts in the movie's potential to resonate with audiences.

Aside from The Brutalist, this year's Venice Film Festival will also feature titles from acclaimed directors such as Luca Guadagnino (Queer, starring Daniel Craig), Pablo Larraín (musical biopic Maria, starring Angelina Jolie in her first acting role in three years) and Pedro Almodóvar (The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore).

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival takes place from August 28 to September 7, 2024. You can check out the full lineup at the event's website.