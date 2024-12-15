The Brutalist, Brady Corbet's highly anticipated epic tale of a brilliant architect's post-war journey to America, isn't just one of the most critically praised films of the year and a Best Picture hopeful, it is a movie that features something audiences have rarely seen in the last 42 years. It occurs roughly halfway through the film's 215-minute runtime: a 15-minute-long intermission that allows the audience to get up from their seats, take a bathroom break, or perhaps just stretch their legs. Almost no movies released in the United States have included an intermission since the release of Gandhi in 1982. Since then, there have been a few outliers, including Dancer in the Dark in 2000, Gods and Generals in 2003, and most recently the Roadshow version of Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, which received a brief one-week theatrical run at the end of 2015. Given the potential award-season success of The Brutalist, mixed with the growing concern some moviegoers have regarding the increasingly long lengths of many major releases nowadays, it is fair to wonder if the once-common cinematic intermission is ready to make a comeback.

'The Brutalist's Intermission Was Scripted From the Beginning

In an interview with IndieWire, Corbet made it clear that the film's intermission was planned from the start and not included due to any outside pressure by saying, "It was always scripted." Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist's co-writer (and Corbet's spouse), added, "We always knew we wanted to have that break in the middle." Not only was the intermission an artistic choice on the part of the filmmakers, Corbet and Fastvold were also both aware of their film's long runtime and the potential effect that might have on viewers. "I personally have a hard time sitting still for three-and-a-half hours, so I needed it. And it was a public-facing decision," Corbet said.

The Brutalist, which is being touted as a true American epic, tells a grand and expansive story. It centers on László Toth (Adrien Brody), an ingenious architect who flees Europe for America in 1947. Toth and his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) chase the American Dream, behold the construction of modern America, and meet a mysterious and charming client who changes their lives forever along the way. The film is divided into two parts, titled "Part 1: The Enigma of Arrival" and "Part 2: The Hard Core of Beauty." The intermission, which consists of a countdown clock being shown on screen for 15 minutes, occurs between parts one and two. Due to its plot, production design, and themes, The Brutalist has drawn comparisons to films from a bygone era by many critics. This classical quality causes the inclusion of the intermission to somehow feel natural, despite its rarity in modern Hollywood.

Intermissions Were Once the Norm in Hollywood

It may surprise some younger film fans to learn that, at one point in cinematic history, intermissions were not at all rare. Originally, they were included for a very practical reason. In the days when movies were printed on multiple film reels, intermissions allowed theater projectionists time to switch between the reels. Eventually, theaters solved this problem with the use of multiple projectors, but intermissions remained common even after this fix. For much of the first 60 or so years of the 20th century, theatergoers were able to get up and take a break during longer films. Many classic films, including Gone With the Wind, Lawrence of Arabia, Ben-Hur, Spartacus, The Sound of Music, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Seven Samurai, had an intermission.

The reason intermissions became less prevalent in American cinemas is a simple one. Theaters realized that removing intermissions allowed them to schedule more screenings on any given day, which would create more potential tickets to sell. Once this change started to occur, intermissions quickly became a thing of the past, creating the world we live in today where moviegoers are forced to decide if taking that bathroom break is worth potentially missing important plot details.

When most people in America think about the concept of an intermission, their mind probably goes to stage plays and musicals. Much like the early days of cinema, intermissions in the world of theater have obvious practical purposes. They give performers a brief respite, while at the same time providing stagehands the necessary time to make any scene changes and prepare the rest of the show. Often considered an additive part of the experience, intermissions in stage productions do not feel out of place or disruptive for audience members at all, despite their absence from other popular art forms. One place American film fans might be taken aback by the inclusion of an intermission, though, is at a moviehouse abroad. In some parts of the world — such as Egypt, Turkey, Malta, Iceland, Switzerland, Jamaica, and India — intermissions never went away. Bollywood films in particular are made with intermissions in mind. Indian filmmakers find ways to seamlessly integrate the breaks into their movies.

It's Time for Intermissions to Return

Among cinephiles, the seemingly ever-growing run times of new releases is an oft-discussed topic. It is a phenomenon that does not just affect one type of movie. From big blockbusters to smaller awards fare, it seems that more films than ever are approaching or surpassing the three-hour mark. Simultaneously, the average consumer's viewing habits are changing due to the omnipresence of streaming in today's media landscape. While most true film fans are still committed to patronizing their local theater on a regular basis, many people watch the vast majority of their entertainment from the comfort of their own couch nowadays. This has created a world in which people have become used to the idea of being able to pause and take a break while watching something. Due to these factors, it is surprising that the idea of intermissions potentially returning to movies is not more widely discussed.

In a time when movie theaters are trying their best to entice more potential patrons by mimicking the at-home viewing experience with things like more comfortable seating and elevated food offerings being delivered directly to you, it seems logical that bringing back intermissions would be something worth considering. As stated earlier, the main reason theaters are against intermissions is the financial benefit of being able to offer more screenings per day. What they do not seem to be taking into account, though, is the fact that this increased profit could potentially be made up by visitors returning to order more concessions during a break in the film. Most of the revenue earned by theaters already comes from concessions, and anyone who frequently finishes their movie snacks before the trailers even finish would probably love a chance to refill halfway through the film. And when it comes to maximizing profit and potential eyeballs by cutting down run times in order to show more screenings, it's worth noting that three of the four highest-grossing films of all time — Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic — are all over three hours long. The only one that isn't, Avatar, comes in at two hours and 42 minutes. Additionally, there is the well-known fact among movie fans that the all-time highest-grossing film when adjusted for inflation is Gone With the Wind, which has a runtime that falls just two minutes short of four hours.

Any conversation about intermissions potentially becoming prevalent again at the movies needs to include one vital piece of information: It should ultimately be up to the filmmakers. No director should have their vision compromised by the inclusion of an intermission that they do not condone. We saw this take place last year when a U.K. theater showed Killers of the Flower Moon with an intermission, a decision Martin Scorsese's longtime editor Thelma Schoonmaker described as "a violation." Obviously, she was correct. But if a filmmaker decides they want to include an intermission as a stylistic choice, much like Tarantino did with his alternate version of The Hateful Eight, or if they are simply looking out for their audience like Corbet seems to be doing with The Brutalist, then there is no reason why intermissions shouldn't have a place in modern filmmaking.

The Brutalist will receive a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on Dec. 20.

