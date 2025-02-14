Considering its lengthy runtime, The Brutalist doesn’t indulge in overt and lengthy exposition. Instead, it acts as an unfiltered portrayal of László Toth’s (Adrien Brody) life and encourages the audience to decipher the subtext. This format allows the movie to serve as a metaphor for hidden discrimination and how people’s actions and motivations don’t always align. This is certainly the case for Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), the eccentric business tycoon who takes László in and funds his architecture. On the surface, Van Buren appears as pleasant and welcoming, but small microaggressions flood the pair’s dynamic, suggesting his motivations center around control. Their relationship is uncomfortable to watch, yet there is one particularly devastating scene that sees Harrison rape an intoxicated László. The impact of the scene only serves to reiterate what the movie has already portrayed but does so in an extremely horrific moment that simply feels tonally displaced from the rest of the movie.

Guy Pearce Shows the Underlying Threat of Politeness

The Brutalist handles the subtext of power with care and sensitivity, which allows the undercurrent of threat to feel even more impactful. When Harrison is first introduced, he sees László working in the library on the Van Buren estate. Guy’s Pearce performance immediately indicates Harrison's short fuse and his uncomfortability with not being involved in decisions. He is dismissive of László and his cousin Attila (Alessandro Nivola) and gets increasingly agitated by their presence. However, after the architectural community praises László’s design, Harrison soon changes his mind and consequently alters his communication with László.

Their consequential conversations are much more placid, with Harrison complimenting László on his work and his intelligence. Yet, some of his phrasing signifies a deeper admiration, particularly Pearce’s delivery of Harrison telling László their conversations are “intellectually stimulating”. Van Buren does whatever he can to keep László around, giving him a lengthy architectural project and showing he is willing to help László in bringing his wife and niece to America. At first, it appears Harrison is genuinely fond of László, yet. Among the niceties are microaggressions that show Van Buren is merely asserting dominance and his true desire is to control László. Their conversations also hint towards his admiration turning sexual, but it feels purposefully ambiguous and nuanced, as though his attraction towards László comes from jealousy over his creativity and an intense desire for control over him.

László’s Assault Wasn’t Necessary in 'The Brutalist'