The Brutalist has become one of the most anticipated movies from this year's awards circuit, and audiences are about to get a chance to see the thrilling drama directed by Brady Corbet. According to Deadline, The Brutalist will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States starting on December 20. The project allowed Corbet to win the coveted Silver Lion for Best Director at this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival. Viewers will want to keep an eye on The Brutalist ahead of next year's awards season.

The premise of The Brutalist follows László Toth (Adrien Brody), a successful architect who has to escape Europe alongside his wife, Erzsébet (Felicity Jones). The consequences of World War II forced the couple to find a new life for themselves. But just when László and Erzsébet are about to enjoy the growth of America after the conflict, a mysterious client will change their situation dramatically. The Brutalist will take audiences on a journey filled with twists and turns, while the protagonists of the story reflect on their decision to leave Europe in favor of unforeseen events on the other side of the world.

The Brutalist was directed by Brady Corbet. The filmmaker is known for titles such as The Crowded Room and Vox Lux. The drama starring Natalie Portman as Celeste told a story rooted in the unpredictable circumstances that turned a regular person into a major pop star. While the themes of both Vox Lux and The Brutalist might not seem related at first, it's evident that Corbet has a passion for taking his protagonists to the limit. The screenplay for the upcoming drama was written by Corbet himself, alongside Mona Fastvold.

The Talented Cast of 'The Brutalist'

The leads of The Brutalist are already established within the entertainment industry. Adrien Brody's performance as Władysław Szpilman in The Pianist earned him an Academy Award, before the actor went on to star in titles such as King Kong and The Grand Budapest Hotel. And ever since she starred as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Felicity Jones has expanded the legacy of her career with a variety of titles that have reminded audiences of how talented the performer can be in dramatic roles. Oh. What. Fun. and Train Dreams will be the next projects that will give Jones opportunities to deliver even more unforgettable performances.

The Brutalist will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States on December 20. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.