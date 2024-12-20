The 2025 awards season is beginning to take shape following an eventful Fall festival run, with the front-runners starting to take their place. Movies such as Anora, Conclave, and smash hit Wicked look to be leading many people's predictions for next year's Oscars, but there are still several movies yet to make their public debut that have had many critics raving.

One such film is The Brutalist, a three-and-a-half-hour epic by director Brady Corbet that is already one of the favorites for the biggest prizes despite not having made its theatrical debut. Starring Adrien Brody in a turn some consider the front-runner for the Best Actor prize, The Brutalist is at the very top of many people's watchlists. So, without further ado, here's a look at exactly where you can watch The Brutalist.

The Brutalist will be released in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on December 20, 2024. The movie will also receive exclusive screenings in 70mm IMAX in theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The movie will expand into theaters across North America in January 2025.

This follows the movie's hugely successful stint on the festival circuit, which included a premiere in Venice, as well as appearances at the 49th Annual Toronto International Film Festival, the 62nd New York Film Festival, and the 69th Valladolid International Film Festival.

Is 'The Brutalist' in Theaters?

If you live in Los Angeles or New York, you will be able to exclusively watch The Brutalist when it debuts in select theaters on December 20. This is one of three major theatrical releases on said day, with the next installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise hitting screens, as well as the highly-anticipated return to the live-action Pride Lands in Barry Jenkins' prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Is 'The Brutalist' Streaming?

Following the film's impressive debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024 - at which director Corbet won the Silver Lion for Best Director - the movie was officially picked up by A24. Because of this, and despite there being no official confirmation, it is fair to assume that, sometime following its theatrical run, The Brutalist will join other A24 hits such as Priscilla, Midsommar, and Love Lies Bleeding on HBO's streamer Max.

Watch 'The Brutalist' Trailer

Released on October 22, 2024, the official trailer for The Brutalist is available to watch above. Giving fans their first glimpse at this sweeping, emotionally resonant epic in all its glory, the trailer for The Brutalist is packed full of tense and affecting drama, hinting at a viewing experience that no one is likely to forget anytime soon. The film is already a critical darling, exemplified by a near-perfect 97% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as gushing reviews following its various festival appearances. One such review, from Collider's Ross Bonaime, called the film a "sprawling, impressive epic," adding:

"Corbet’s third film comes close to being a masterpiece, but not quite. Still, he shows that the astounding filmmaker certainly has a masterpiece in him. It’s truly astonishing to see this type of scale and quality coming from a director so early in their career, and it’s exciting to see Corbet creating a film unlike anything coming out these days. The Brutalist often plays with themes and tones that we’ve seen before, but through his vision, it plays as something wholly original and unique. Corbet’s film also showcases the immense talents of everyone within the film, from Brody, Pearce, and Jones giving some of their best performances, to the stunning cinematography of Crawley that makes this personal story feel towering. Despite its occasional flaws, The Brutalist is one of the most remarkable films of the year, and proof that Corbet is a fascinating filmmaker to keep an eye on."

