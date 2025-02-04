Directed by Brady Corbet, epic post-war drama The Brutalist continues its successful run at the box office, with a movie with such demanding themes and an intimidating runtime breaking boundaries by impressing audiences globally. Starring Adrien Brody as the visionary architect and American Dream-chaser László Toth, The Brutalist has crafted 10 Academy Awards nominations for itself, as well as a "fresh" 93% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. As well as this, the movie has fared well at the box office, earning over $18 million thus far after less than two weeks in over 1,000 theaters.

Across the most recent weekend, The Brutalist earned just under $2 million in the US, propelling its domestic total to $12 million. Because of this, The Brutalist has now officially entered the top 25 A24 films in domestic box office history, surpassing Ti West's 2022 horror X. Given The Brutalist's current trend, it is fair to assume that there are still a few million more left for the epic to achieve domestically, possibly helping Corbet's movie into the top 20 and past another West horror in MaXXXine.

Among The Brutalist's ten Oscar nominations are nods for Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce, with the movie's performances simply awe-inspiring. Given the tender topic at the film's heart, only the strongest of performances would be able to carry such weight, with Brody, in particular, putting in his best turn since his previous Academy Award win for The Pianist in 2003, a prize that made him the youngest-ever winner of the Best Actor Oscar. In his review of the movie for Collider, Ross Bonaime gushes over Brody's performance, saying, "From the opening where he first steps off the ship to the last moments when we get to see his true vision, it’s an unforgettable performance that will go down as one of the year’s best."

What is the Highest-Grossing A24 Movie of All Time?

A24 are a production company with an impressive modern pedigree, with some of the best-loved movies in recent years made under the A24 moniker. With The Brutalist entering the top 25, thoughts turn to what other films have entered said list, which also includes four other 2024 entries. In 20th, MaXXXine boasts $15 million, with Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's time-bending romantic drama We Live in Time in 14th with $24 million. In 10th and 9th place respectively are the Hugh Grant-led Heretic and Babygirl with just over $27 million each, and the highest-grossing 2024 title for A24 sits in second place with Civil War earning $68 million. However, top of the list with an eye-popping $77 million is Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, which swept the 2023 ceremony and took home the Best Picture prize. Could the same fate await The Brutalist?

The Brutalist has officially entered the top 25 A24 films in domestic box office history. You can catch the movie in theaters now.