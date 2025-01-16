A new trailer for The Brutalist has been released by A24. The distributor is getting ready to give a wide release to the acclaimed drama directed by Brady Corbet. While the film has gathered plenty of praise across the awards circuit, audiences from all over the United States will finally be able to enjoy this story on the big screen in upcoming weeks. The Brutalist held its world premiere at last year's edition of the Venice International Film Festival. After its distribution rights were acquired by A24, the distributor began to formulate a plan to allow as many people as possible to enjoy the emotional story from Brady Corbet.

The Brutalist follows László Tóth (Adrien Brody). The Hungarian-Jewish architect moves to the United States after surviving the Holocaust, with the film depicting the protagonist looking for his own version of the American Dream. Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) will change everything for the architect. The wealthy client approaches Tóth with a project that could take his career to new heights. The screenplay for The Brutalist was written by Brady Corbet alongside Mona Fastvold. In a matter of days, audiences will be able to discover what has turned this film into a front-runner for the upcoming awards circuit.

The cast of The Brutalist also includes Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn and Alessandro Nivola. After jumping into the pop culture spotlight thanks to her role as Jyn Erso in Rogue One: Star Wars Story, Felicity Jones has used the latest years of her career looking for more intimate roles that allow her to showcase her talent as a performer. Jones plays Erzsébet Tóth in The Brutalist. The architect's wife will be a very important figure in his journey, as both characters attempt to start a new life in the United States.

What's Next for A24?

As The Brutalist earns more nominations for several awards, it becomes evident that A24 made the right decision when acquiring the distribution rights in the United States of the title. The company is getting ready to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with other films that have been scheduled to debut on the big screen in the coming months. The Legend of Ochi will premiere in theaters on February 28, with Death of a Unicorn making its way to the big screen on March 28. In the meantime, viewers will get to discover what made László Tóth's journey in The Britalist so special for film festivals from all over the planet.

The Brutalist expands into more theaters on January 24. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.