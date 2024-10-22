The newest trailer for The Brutalist — one of the most anticipated movies of the year and a big favorite going into awards season — has just been released, and we're getting a glimpse into just why the film is garnering so much hype. The Brutalist will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States starting on December 20 and comes into view on the back of notable hype, including a huge upset that allowed director Brady Corbet to win the coveted Silver Lion for Best Director at this year's edition of the Venice Film Festival. The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Guy Pearce, Alessandro Nivola, and Stacy Martin.

Set in the new era of Post-World War II, The Brutalist tells the story of László Toth (played by Brody), a Hungarian architect who immigrates to the U.S. in search of the American Dream but instead faces significant challenges ahead of him. His own architectural vision is the classic "Brutalism" which is defined by its stark and blockish concrete structures. The film is set across several decades, chronicling László's career, his relationships, and the social and political tensions of the time. It runs a whopping three hours and 35 minutes and yet, there has been no criticism of the running time.

Is 'The Brutalist' Worth Seeing?

The film has been met with critical acclaim thus far and sits at 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes to date, from 65 reviews, mainly from those who saw it at festivals. Collider's Ross Bonaime was one of those reviewers, who saw the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival, and labeled it as "one of the most remarkable films of the year." In his 8 out of 10 review, he wrote:

"The Brutalist often plays with themes and tones that we’ve seen before, but through Corbet's vision vision, it plays as something wholly original and unique. Corbet’s film also showcases the immense talents of everyone within the film, from Brody, Pearce, and Jones giving some of their best performances, to the stunning cinematography of Crawley that makes this personal story feel towering. Despite its occasional flaws, The Brutalist is one of the most remarkable films of the year, and proof that Corbet is a fascinating filmmaker to keep an eye on."

The Brutalist will receive a limited theatrical release in the United States on December 20. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.