After sitting with László Tóth (Adrien Brody)'s epic journey for 215 minutes in Brady Corbet’s film, it certainly seems like The Brutalist is based on true events—it's utterly convincing enough. One may have convinced themselves during The Brutalist's intermission that they once read about the community center in Pennsylvania whose construction takes up the bulk of the plot. But The Brutalist is simply not a true story, and László Tóth was not a real Hungarian architect. Brutalism is indeed a real mid-century architectural movement, but the film just dances around this history, and none of the specific happenings in the film actually occurred.

‘The Brutalist’ Uses Narrative Structure to Its Advantage

One of the reasons The Brutalist feels so real is that it’s structured like a biopic, as all the typical tropes and conventions associated with the genre of film are there. It’s an epic revolving around a single person, which is basically what biopics serve as for their subjects. The Brutalist has as much in common with The Aviator as The Godfather due to the fact that the story is grand in scope, yet focused on what is arguably is the most important part of the subject's life. This is what screenwriter Scott Myers would call a “snapshot biopic” as opposed to a “cradle to grave” biopic, as he explains in a 2019 blog post. He also cites The Imitation Game and Jackie as key examples.

The Brutalist introduces László at a low status and humble time in his adult life. Audiences are to witness how he is discovered in America and how his eventual success changes him over time—it is about the creation of what would be the character’s greatest work. How László reconciles art with commerce and work with his personal life drives the drama, like recent biopics Maestro and A Complete Unknown. The employers who refuse to compensate him are not unlike the greasy studio executives often found in classic music biopics, and László even has a drug addiction that threatens to topple his career. The film ultimately plays out quite similarly to Walk Hard, a biopic parody that identified many key conventions in this genre, that it would be laughable if The Brutalist wasn’t so good. The retrospective of László’s work in that epilogue makes the audience feel as if we’ve seen a man’s full life. And yet, László Tóth and his epic story are both as fictional as Lydia Tár.

This Real Person Named László Tóth Is Not ‘The Brutalist’

There are, however, some fascinating true stories around the edges of The Brutalist. If one were to look up the name of Brody’s character, an infamous Hungarian named Laszlo Toth should appear in the search results. Let it be clear, they are not the same person—the real Laszlo was a geologist, not an architect, best known for vandalizing Michelangelo’s Pietà in Rome in 1972. Wearing a tuxedo and claiming to be Christ reborn, he attacked the statue with a hammer. Toth was committed instead of jailed and ultimately deported back to his home in Australia. After the incident, he was a subject of public interest for a brief period.<