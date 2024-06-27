The Big Picture The Brutalist is set to show the challenges faced by immigrants after WWII, with Adrien Brody leading the cast.

Director Brady Corbet's new film features a star-studded cast, including Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

Star Joe Alwyn has seen the film and says it's "really fantastic."

Brady Corbet’s upcoming project, The Brutalist, is the perfect example of how slowly the wheels of Hollywood can move. The filmmaker has been developing the title for nearly a decade with the first casting announcement rolling out back in 2020. Now, four years and some major changes later, one of the film’s stars, Joe Alwyn, dropped an important update on how things are coming along. During a conversation with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, while chatting about Yorgos Lanthimos in Kinds of Kindness, Alwyn revealed that filming was complete on The Brutalist but that there were still some moving pieces up in the air.

“I actually don’t know when it’s coming out. I saw it a while ago now, and it’s really fantastic. I’m really excited for people to see it. Brady [Corbet] is a brilliant director. I’m excited for that, but I don’t know when it will come out. I’ll keep you posted.”

What Is ‘The Brutalist’ About, and Who Is in It?

It’s the end of World War II and László Tóth, a Jewish Hungarian native, has survived the worst days in history. Ready to get out of Europe following the genocidal acts of the Holocaust, László and his wife, Erzsébet, set their sights on the United States and emigrate in hopes of starting over fresh. As many immigrants during these years find, life isn’t as easy abroad as László and Erzsébet initially thought, facing plenty of hardships when they touch down in the new and strange country. An architect by trade, László’s life will forever change after he meets a client named Harrison Lee Van Buren, who gives the immigrant a shot at the world he dreamed of.

In the leading role as László Tóth will be Adrien Brody, who previously won an Academy Award for his work in another WWII-centered movie, Roman Polanski’s 2003 feature, The Pianist. He’ll be joined by Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as his on-screen wife, Erzsébet, and Guy Pearce (The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as the wealthy businessman, Harrison Lee Van Buren. Filling out the rest of the call sheet alongside Alwyn will be Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Raffey Cassidy (White Noise), Jonathan Hyde (Jumanji), Isaach De Bankolé (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac), and Peter Polycarpou (Evita).

The Brutalist will be Corbet’s third feature-length production, following The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux. He also co-penned the script with Mona Fastvold, who worked alongside the director on his previous two projects.

Stay tuned for more information about The Brutalist’s release date. You can grab your tickets for Kinds of Kindness and watch the full interview below.

