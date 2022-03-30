Remember quarantine? The days when you had to hunker down and close yourself off from society and hope for the best? That’s the basic premise behind Judd Apatow’s latest comedy The Bubble, which he directed and co-wrote with Pam Brady. In what's likely his most-meta comedy yet, The Bubble follows the chaotic behind-the-scenes shenanigans of the fictional cast and crew during the filming of "Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of the Requiem," the next installment in the highly successful (and completely made up) action franchise. Once word gets out about a mysterious influenza, the cast and crew are forced to stay in a “bubble” and not leave the intimate England film set until they wrap shooting and decide it’s safe enough to venture outside its invisible walls. As one might predict, this task is a hard one for them to swallow, and the varying egos and personalities are inevitably going to collide. What will they die of first: influenza or annoyance?

Legend has it that The Bubble is actually based on the real-life filming of Jurassic World: Dominion, which was greatly affected by COVID-19. Upon hearing about the rollercoaster ride of filming the dinosaur movie, which involved implementing new safety protocols and balancing an ever-changing schedule, Apatow realized that concept might be ripe for a fun movie. (Hence the playful poke at CGI dinosaurs in this film.) The Bubble has an eclectic lineup of comedy stars, including Apatow’s wife Leslie Mann and daughter Iris Apatow, as well as X-Files star David Duchovny and Mando himself, Pedro Pascal. And, if you want to know more about the fake franchise, then you’re in luck! In a creative marketing ploy, Netflix released everything you need to know before going into movie number six.

Watch out for dinosaurs! It’s time to get to know who plays who in this jam-packed ensemble comedy.

Dustin Mulray (David Duchovny)

Actor, writer, and director David Duchovny plays Dustin Mulray, the lead actor in the "Cliff Beasts" franchise who plays the character Dr. Hal Packard in the movies. He’s also the sometimes-love interest of Lauren Van Chance (Leslie Mann), another actress in the movies. From what we’ve seen of him in the trailer, Dustin seems to be the more mellow and level-headed one of the bunch. (Aside from the snorting cocaine off of co-star Sean Knox’s head.)

Duchovny is most known for his long-running starring role of Fox Mulder on the sci-fi drama series X-Files alongside Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully. He also played the lead role of Hank Moody in Californication and starred in the short-lived series Aquarius. Despite being known for more serious roles, he’s shown his comedic side in plenty of projects, including Zoolander, The Larry Sanders Show, and the recent Netflix series The Chair with Sandra Oh. He’s currently filming the comedy The Estate with Anna Faris, Ron Livingston, and Toni Collette, and wrapped the romance comedy You People with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. He’s also a musician and author of several books, including the recent Truly Like Lightning: A Novel.

Carol Cobb (Karen Gillan)

Actress Karen Gillan plays Carol Cobb, an actress that plays the character Dr. Lacey Nightingale in the "Cliff Beasts" movies. She’s understandably flabbergasted at the mayhem and unprofessional behavior swirling around her on set. There are dinosaurs to run from and health concerns to be had, people!

Gillan is no stranger to epic action films. She plays Nebula, the adoptive daughter of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she's appeared in several movies including Guardians of the Galaxy as an antagonist and with a reformed identity in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. She’s set to reprise her role in the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She’s also known for playing Amy Pond in the British sci-fi series Doctor Who, and appearing in the Jumanji franchise with Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart.

Sean Knox (Keegan-Michael Key)

Comedian, actor, and writer Keegan-Michael Key plays actor Sean Knox, who specializes in stunts and all things action. In "Cliff Beasts 6," he plays a character named Colt Rockwell, one of the main characters of the dino-extravaganza.

Key is most known for his popular Comedy Central sketch show Key and Peele which he wrote and starred in with Jordan Peele, as well as the recent AppleTV+ series Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong. He’s also appeared in several shows, such as Fargo, Parks and Recreation, Playing House, and Friends from College, and films such as Pitch Perfect 2, Don’t Think Twice and The Prom. Key’s also lent his voice to several animated projects, including BoJack Horseman, Archer, Bob’s Burgers, and Green Eggs and Ham. He’s set to star alongside Ken Jeong, Mike Myers, and Jeremy Irons in the mini-series The Pentaverate, and lend his voice as Toad in the upcoming Super Mario movie.

Lauren Van Chance (Leslie Mann)

The always-hilarious Leslie Mann plays actress Lauren Van Chance, who stars in the "Cliff Beasts" franchise as fan-favorite character Dolly, who’s romantically involved with Dustin. Not much else is known about her character, though based on the trailer we know she sports a killer southern accent.

Mann has starred in a number of Judd Apatow projects, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, and This Is 40. She also is known for her lead roles in The Other Woman, How to Be Single, Blockers, and The Comedian. She recently acted in Cooper Raiff’s Sundance Film Festival hit Cha Cha Real Smooth, and can be seen in the upcoming drama series The Power.

Krystal Kris (Iris Apatow)

Actress Iris Apatow embodies the stereotypical Gen Z attention-seeker as Krystal Kris, a TikTok star and social media influencer who plays Vivian Joy, a new character in the "Cliff Beasts" franchise. Krystal documents her every move for her fans and doesn’t seem to understand the fact that there’s a very dangerous influenza outbreak. Her mother is played by stand-up comedian Maria Bamford. Iris is a novice compared to the rest of this experienced cast, but she’s been showing off her effortless comedic timing and charm from a very young age. She acted alongside her older sister Maude Apatow (who’s known for her work in the HBO mega-hit Euphoria) in This Is 40, where she stole scenes as the impish, witty sister Charlotte. She later starred in the Netflix series Love with Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust.

Darren Eigan (Fred Armisen)

A crazy franchise must have a crazy director. Fred Armisen plays Darren Eigan, the new director at the helm of "Cliff Beasts 6." Darren seems very methodical, as the trailer features him acting and sounding like a dinosaur to prepare for the project. He works closely (in a face shield, of course) with Peter Serafinowicz’s character, who spends every minute corralling the disruptive cast and making sure they obey all the safety protocols.

Comedian, writer and musician Fred Armisen had an unforgettable run on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013. He and Carrie Brownstein created and starred in the hit sketch series Portlandia, which ran for 8 seasons on IFC. Armisen has had recurring parts in several shows, including Los Espookys, Documentary Now!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Schmigadoon!, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In addition to being the bandleader of Late Night with Seth Meyers’ 8G Band, Armisen can be seen in the breakout HBO Max hit Our Flag Means Death and heard in multiple roles in the Netflix series Big Mouth.

Dieter Bravo (Pedro Pascal)

Pedro Pascal plays veteran actor Dieter Bravo, who’s new to the franchise and mostly known for being a more serious actor. How will his serious, reputable persona vibe with the "Cliff Beasts" bunch? Pascal is one busy man! He plays the titular role in The Mandalorian and is one of the leads in Nicolas Cage’s upcoming ambitious action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He has appeared in numerous projects, including as villain Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, as well as Narcos, Triple Frontier, The Good Wife, and The Mentalist. He’s currently filming the action drama series The Last of Us, an adaptation of the video game of the same name.

Paula (Kate McKinnon)

Don’t mess with Paula! Kate McKinnon plays studio executive Paula, who’s oblivious to the struggles on set and demands filming updates as much as possible. The smoother the process, the quicker the movie, the faster people can get their money! Comedian and actress Kate McKinnon has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2012. She’s appeared in a number of movies, including Bombshell, Office Christmas Party, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She also stars as Carole Baskin in the new Peacock series Joe vs. Carole and is filming Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu.

Anika (Maria Bakalova)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova plays Anika, an excited and naive hotel employee who cannot believe the stars she’s only seen on movie posters are now right in front of her. Time will tell whether or not this excitement will turn into irritation. In addition to her Oscar-nominated performance in the Borat sequel, Bakalov is known for her work in Women Do Cry which competed at last year's Cannes Film Festival, and the recent horror-comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. She’s set to star in the upcoming comedy The Honeymoon.

The Bubble is available to stream on Netflix April 1st.

