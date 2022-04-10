They also talk about what it was like making a movie when the United Kingdom was in full lockdown.

With director Judd Apatow’s The Bubble now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova and Karen Gillan about the pandemic-set comedy. During the fun interview, they talked about making the film, what it was like filming the TikTok dance scenes, why press ask actors to solve world problems, what happens if Netflix really makes a Cliff Beasts movie, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the movie, how they filmed another big dance number that didn’t make the final cut, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Bubble is about the cast and crew of a blockbuster franchise (Cliff Beasts) who try to make a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel “somewhere in England.” The film also stars David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, , Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Nick Kocher, Danielle Vitalis, Guz Khan, Kate McKinnon, Peter Serafinowicz, Harry Trevaldwyn, Samson Kayo and Fred Armisen.

Check out what Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Karen Gillan and Maria Bakalova had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Karen Gillan and Maria Bakalova

The Bubble shows how some cast members might hate each other while doing press so who hates who?

What’s the weirdest thing they’ve been asked while doing press?

Iris Apatow and Maria Bakalova reveal this is their first press junket.

Is it scarier to have to dance in a movie or to film a four-page dialogue scene?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of The Bubble?

How they were filming the movie when the UK had their big shutdown and people needed to stay home.

If Netflix ever makes a Cliff Beasts movie, will they get residuals?

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes?

Apatow reveals they had another big dance number that didn’t make the final cut.

