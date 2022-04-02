With The Bubble now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with director Judd Apatow and two of his stars, Harry Trevaldwyn and Samson Kayo, about the pandemic-set comedy. During the fun interview, they talked about making the film, what it was like filming the TikTok dance scenes, why press ask actors to solve world problems, what happens if Netflix really makes a Cliff Beasts movie, how Trevaldwyn’s role grew during filming, and what Apatow is really like to work with. In addition, Apatow talks about his relationship with Colin Trevorrow, why he doesn’t do reshoots, and which of his films changed the most in the editing room.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Bubble is about the cast and crew of a blockbuster franchise (Cliff Beasts) who try to make a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel “somewhere in England.” The film also stars Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Iris Apatow, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Nick Kocher, Danielle Vitalis, Maria Bakalova, Guz Khan, Kate McKinnon, Peter Serafinowicz and Fred Armisen.

Check out what Apatow, Trevaldwyn and Kayo had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Judd Apatow, Harry Trevaldwyn and Samson Kayo

Which of Apatow’s films changed the most in the editing room and why?

Why Apatow doesn’t do reshoots on his films.

Did he talk with Colin Trevorrow while making the movie?

The Bubble shows how some cast members might hate each other while doing press so who hates who?

What’s the weirdest thing they’ve been asked doing press?

If Netflix ever makes a Cliff Beasts movie will they get residuals?

Were they more nervous to film the dancing scenes or the dramatic stuff?

How this year has seen a number of things feature dancing where you might not expect it.

Apatow talks about working with Pam Brady.

What was Apatow like to work with and how much improv happened?

Apatow explains how Trevaldwyn’s role grew during filming.

