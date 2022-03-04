After an ingenious build-up that involved a fake trailer and a video retrospective about an imaginary movie franchise, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for The Bubble, the new film from director Judd Apatow. The pandemic-set comedy is about the cast and crew of a blockbuster franchise who try to make a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel “somewhere in England.”

The nearly three-minute trailer teases a movie that comes across as an updated version of Ben Stiller’s 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder, which fans would recall opened with a string of trailers for made-up films. It’s no coincidence, then, that Netflix has spent the last few days promoting The Bubble by fleshing out the fake franchise that the characters are involved in.

The movie-within-a-movie is called Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem, and according to a Twitter thread posted by the streamer on Thursday, it’s the much-anticipated sequel to hits such as Cliff Beasts, Cliff Beasts 2: Re-Extinction, Cliff Beasts 3: Oceana, Cliff Beasts 4: Beijing Beasts (which was not a pandering cash-grab, thank you), and Cliff Beasts 5: Space Fury.

The trailer teases a showbiz satire much like Tropic Thunder, complete with an “edgy” director, a bunch of vapid A-listers and panicking studio executives who must deal with rampant drug abuse, sudden bouts of influenza (“the good virus”) and lots of flying CGI dinosaurs. The cast includes Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Iris Apatow, Vir Das, Maria Bakalova, Guz Khan, Kate McKinnon, Peter Serafinowicz and Fred Armisen.

Apatow, of course, is a genre unto himself. The producer-director is behind some of the most successful (and acclaimed) comedy films of the last two decades—he experienced major theatrical success as the director of movies such as Knocked Up, The 40 Year Old Virgin and Trainwreck. He has also produced hits such as Superbad, Pineapple Express, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bridesmaids. His last film was the Pete Davidson vehicle The King of Staten Island, and he’s previously worked with Netflix on the series Love and his standup special, Judd Apatow: The Return.

The Bubble arrives on Netflix on April 1. Check out the trailer below:

Netflix’s Fake 'Cliff Beasts' Franchise Gets Helpful Recap Video Now do 'Satan's Alley'.

