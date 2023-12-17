Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Buccaneers finale.

The Big Picture In the finale of The Buccaneers, Nan makes a selfless decision to marry Theo in order to protect her sister Jinny from her abusive husband.

Actors Guy Remmers and Matthew Broome reveal insights into their characters' respective mindsets during the events of the finale.

They also discuss the choreography and effort that went into the New Year's party clash between Guy and Theo, and how they wanted it to feel like a scrappy schoolyard fight.

The finale of The Buccaneers practically left our heads spinning — but maybe we should've guessed that we'd have some questions afterward, since Edith Wharton's original novel (from which the Apple TV+ series is adapted) was never finished, likely leaving readers as desperate for more as television audiences after that episode.

While it may have seemed as if Nan (Kristine Frøseth) had finally picked Guy (Matthew Broome), leading to the two of them finally physically culminating their love, it turns out that she had a more selfless decision ahead of her — one that involved marrying Theo (Guy Remmers) in order to ensure her sister Jinny's (Imogen Waterhouse) protection from her abusive husband James (Barney Fishwick). It's a decision that the Dowager Duchess (Amelia Bullmore) can acknowledge as one befitting a woman who deserves to marry into the house of Tintagel, but a choice that Nan's mother Patti (Christina Hendricks) can't wrap her head around.

The rest of the titular Buccaneers don't necessarily fare any better — although we're currently rooting very hard for Mabel (Josie Totah) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton) to thrive now that they've made it official, as well as some justice for Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) heading into a potential Season 2. And what about the future of Conchita's (Alisha Boe) marriage to Richard (Josh Dylan)?

Ahead of the finale's premiere, Collider had the opportunity to catch up with several cast members from The Buccaneers, including Remmers and Broome. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the duo discusses whether they auditioned for any other characters in the show and why they wanted Guy and Theo's big party fight to feel more like a schoolyard scrap. Remmers also talks about what he connected with in terms of Theo's character, while Broome goes in-depth on Guy's belief about whether he deserves Nan — and both actors dive into what each of the men is thinking after she makes her big decision in the finale.

COLLIDER: Speaking with Josie and Mia actually inspired a completely different first question: did either of you audition for any other roles in the show before you were cast as your characters?

MATTHEW BROOME: I didn't.

GUY REMMERS: I did. Do you wanna guess?

The character that shares your name?

REMMERS: [Laughs] You’d think. No, I actually originally auditioned for Miles, played by the incredible Shobhit [Piasa]. That was the part that I originally taped for, which is a very fun tape, but ultimately was brought in to audition for Theo. Miles Dawnley could have been me, but Shobhit was the right man for that.

Guy Remmers and Matthew Broome Go Deep on Their 'Buccaneers' Characters

Image via Apple TV+

Guy, I did want to ask you about Theo because we're first introduced to him as this soulful artist. He bonds with Nan over their shared love of art, and walks on the beach, and that private dynamic. Which parts of the character did you feel like you personally gravitated to?

REMMERS: I was quite naturally drawn to his relationship with his mum and with his relationship with his best friend, Guy. I'm an only child myself, so that was something that I could kind of get my head around. As an only child, your friends are kind of like family, and so I could relate to that. I could also relate to his love of swimming. I really love to swim, and I also like painting, so those things I could connect with. I connected with just the way he saw the world, and I think he means well and doesn't always make the right decisions, which I can relate to. I think everyone can relate to that. Those were the key things that I didn't really have to think about as much, they just kind of came quite naturally.

Matthew, your character is a little freer, and he doesn't have as much responsibility because he's not titled, but he definitely has some weights on him. He often shoves down his deeper feelings a lot of the time — based on the telegram and the chaos that wreaks. Do you feel like he's not sure at his core if he can have, or even maybe deserves Nan?

BROOME: Yeah, I think you could say that. There's a lot of guilt for what his original plan was, whether he wanted to do it or not, which I don't believe he did. He's dealing with a lot of guilt for that, especially because of who Nan is and what she's like. That moment on the rooftop in Episode 2 is one of the reasons why he goes so insular and a little bit distant and cold. It's because suddenly he's like, “Why did I pick you to pursue for money? You're such a pure soul, and you don't deserve someone like me to be doing that.”

That 'Buccaneers' Fight Scene Took a Surprising Amount of Stunt Choreography

Image via Apple TV+

The fight scene in the New Year's episode is hilarious. How much of that did you have to choreograph in advance? How did you decide who was going to jump on the other's back? Was that in the script?

BROOME: That wasn't even in the script. [Laughs]

REMMERS: We had a great stunt coordinator. On the day before or something, we had a rehearsal where we sort of marked through how we wanted it to go. We wanted it to not be like we could turn into two ninjas who knew how to throw punches. We wanted it to feel like a scrappy schoolboy fight over a girl on a playground because that's ultimately what they were doing, which I think gave us some freedom within the choreography.

BROOME: It wasn't so much as like fake punches and stuff. There was actually a lot of rolling on top of each other and pulling on each other's heads and limbs, which you're sort of doing on a less intense level. But when you sort of think about it, after about two hours, you're like, “We've basically been fighting for two hours.” But yeah, it was so much fun.

Guy Remmers and Matthew Broome Explain Their Characters' Mindset After the Finale

Image via Apple TV+

Guy, when Nan follows through with the wedding in the finale, it very clearly seems to be an orchestrated thing to protect Jinny. Do you feel like Theo is aware of those deeper motivations or is he operating from the perspective of Nan having picked him?

REMMERS: He definitely has an inkling. I don't think quite to the extent that the audience knows. At the end of Episode 7, it was quite apparent to him that there are really quite deep feelings between Guy and Nan, so he's not oblivious, for sure. He's hopeful, and he's made sacrifices throughout the season, but to preserve and protect his love for Nan, and at the wedding he's prepared to really try again. But he's definitely not oblivious. I think he knows that it's not going to be easy.

Matthew, Guy and Nan have a very strong connection on what they think at the time is going to be their last night together. Is he still holding out hope that they'll be able to have some kind of relationship, or has he resigned himself to let her go?

BROOME: He's definitely got hope. By that scene in Episode 8 in the bedroom where they basically confess their love for each other, it's sort of confirmation that no matter what happens, they'll try and make this work. Because up until that point, they're so push/pull, not aligning, and they align in that moment, and the plan is to just go for it. Obviously, the situation with Jinny is so much more important and pressing that we have to take a step back. But I think the love for each other will hopefully bring them back together.

In a perfect world, she would get to have both guys.

REMMERS: Why can't that happen?

