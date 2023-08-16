The Big Picture Apple TV+ releases first-look images of upcoming series The Buccaneers based on Edith Wharton's novel. Premieres on November 8, 2023.

The series follows American heiresses in 1870s London seeking husbands and facing British society's expectations and crumbling nobility.

The show features a lush Gilded Age setting, contrasting characters from different social backgrounds.

Apple TV+ has just released a new first-look image at The Buccaneers, a new series inspired by legendary author Edith Wharton's final novel. Along with the new sneak peek image, Apple TV+ also announced that the series will make its debut on November 8, 2023. The new series stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, along with SAG Award-winner Christina Hendricks. The upcoming series is inspired by Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name.

High Society and Even Higher Stakes

he series will be an eight-part drama following a group of fun and fancy-free American heiresses who find their way to the 1870s London season. Sent overseas to find husbands and secure titles, the buccaneers will have to face the stiff upper lip of British society, and the crumbling nobility that bristles against their manners, and yearns for their wealth.

The new images give us a lush new look at Gilded Age luxury. One image shows Hendricks as Mrs. St. George. She stands in a room decorated with flowers and a marble bust. Hendricks wears a corseted pink gown with lace detailing. She looks to be the ideal of a put-together woman of means. Another image shows Frøseth as Nan St. George. Unlike Mrs. St. George, Nan is less put together, the two forming some contrast between those born with titles and those born with money. She lies on a sofa, her opulent dress crumpled over her reclining figure, her hair is disheveled. The third and final image shows the eponymous buccaneers gathered together in a toast.

Image via Apple TV+

The new series comes from an all-female creative team. The series is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, and is directed by Susanna White. White and Jakeways also serve as executive producers along with Beth Willis. The first three episodes of the series will premiere on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Then, new episodes will debut weekly every Wednesday through December 13, 2023. Check out more images below: