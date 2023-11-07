The Big Picture Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers is a buzzy show that follows the lives of American women seeking marriages with European nobility for social mobility.

The sneak peek clip previews a scene where the main characters discuss the expectations and challenges of marrying into high society.

The series is based on the unfinished writings of Edith Wharton and explores themes of class distinctions and cultural collision during the Gilded Age.

Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers is one of the year's buzziest shows, and Collider is delighted to be teaming up with Apple to bring our readers a first look at this exclusive clip from the three-episode series premiere. The series stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, and Imogen Waterhouse alongside an ensemble cast including SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick.

The exclusive sneak peek features Frøseth, Boe, and Totah contemplating the prospect of Frøseth's Nan marrying into high society, as her friends Conchita (Boe) and Mabel (Totah) comfort her with the knowledge that, although she may not yet know her prospective husband well at all, in the life of high society which they seek, the knowing begins after the wedding, not before it. The show also features what's been described as "an edgy, female-forward soundtrack" that includes music from Miya Frolick, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Brandi Carlile, Warpaint, Lucius, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, and box office sensation Taylor Swift.

What Is 'The Buccaneers' About?

The series is based on the unfinished writings of the novelist Edith Wharton, who had not yet completed the story at the time of her death in 1937. The novel was completed by Marion Mainwaring and published posthumously in 1938. The term "buccaneers" describes American women who, armed with significant dowries, aimed to forge marital unions with European nobility, often perceived as a means of upward social mobility. These marriages were intended to enhance the standing and reputation of American families within the European aristocracy.

The tale follows the lives of two sisters, Nan (played by Frøseth) and Virginia St. George (portrayed by Waterhouse). Their journey takes them to England with the hope of securing marriages to wealthy British gentlemen of the upper echelon. However, their path is fraught with challenges. They must acclimate to the intricacies of high society, grapple with unrelenting snobbery, and become entangled in romantic entanglements along the way. The novel delves into themes of class distinctions, social mobility, and the collision of American and European cultures during the Gilded Age.

Where Can I Watch 'The Buccaneers'?

The Buccaneers will premiere on Apple TV+ globally with the first three episodes arriving on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13. You can catch our exclusive clip for The Buccaneers above.

