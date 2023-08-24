November brings us a chance to step back in time and prepare to be transported to the glittering grandeur of a bygone era with Apple TV+'s upcoming period drama The Buccaneers. As we eagerly anticipate the premiere of the series, we find ourselves once again captivated by the allure of the Gilded Age, with lavish ballrooms, exquisite gowns, and societal intricacies taking center stage. From the pages of Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, a hidden gem brought to life posthumously in 1938, this new addition to the period drama genre looks set to whisk us away on a captivating journey through the lavish tapestry of London's high society. Just as the works of Jane Austen and the allure of hit period dramas have charmed audiences, The Buccaneers beckons us to a world where societal norms and personal desires intertwine, painting a portrait of a time when class, ambition, and love were as turbulent as they were intoxicating. With gorgeous costumes that pay homage to the elegance of the past and intricate details that transport us straight to the heart of the 1800s, the series promises to immerse us in a visual feast that teases the mind and stirs the imagination, and here's an overview of everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

When and Where Can You Watch The Buccaneers?

Image via Apple TV+

The Buccaneers kicks off on Apple TV+ on November 8, 2023, with the first three episodes released all at once. After that, the series will follow a weekly release schedule with a fresh episode released every Wednesday until December 13, which guarantees a steady stream of entertainment leading up to Christmas break. Exclusively gracing Apple TV+, The Buccaneers promises to be a jewel in the crown of period dramas. With a reasonable monthly subscription fee of $6.99, you gain an all-access pass to a treasure trove of exciting content. Beyond the interesting narrative of The Buccaneers, the streaming platform opens the door to an expansive library of shows and movies that cater to every cinematic whim. Before any fees are charged, Apple TV+ offers all new members a free seven-day trial for individuals who are interested in exploring the platform. It's an excellent opportunity to not only catch up on the world of The Buccaneers when the series premiers but also discover the vast array of content that awaits you.

Is There a Trailer for The Buccaneers?

Unfortunately, a full trailer for the series has yet to be released. However, considering that filming for the show was well underway in 2022 (taking place in Madrid and Scotland) and the release date is fast approaching, it is reasonable to anticipate the release of a trailer shortly. While you wait, here's a video previewing Apple TV+'s 2023 calendar:

Who's In the Cast of The Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers introduces a captivating ensemble cast, each member poised to bring their unique talents to the screen. Leading the charge is the talented Kristine Frøseth, portraying the spirited Nan St. George. Nan's yearning for beauty and her insatiable thirst for rich experiences are the driving forces behind her character, propelling her towards a life that aligns with the boundless realms of her imagination. Alisha Boe takes on the role of Conchita Closson. Conchita, the embodiment of unapologetic sensuousness among the "buccaneering" cohort, hails from Brazil and carries her stepfather's surname, Closson.

Josie Totah, celebrated for her work in the film Other People, takes on the role of Mabel Elmsworth. Aubri Ibrag plays Lizzy Elmsworth, seamlessly intertwining her skill and character. Imogen Waterhouse, known for her memorable appearance in The Outpost, steps seamlessly into the shoes of Jinny St. George. Mia Threapleton plays the character of Honoria Marable. And then we have, SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks, who graces the series as Mrs. St. George, bringing her remarkable presence to the forefront. Completing this group of exceptional talent, the ensemble cast also includes the talented Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

What's The Buccaneers About?

Image via Apple TV+

The Buccaneers brings us a world where money meets power and old secrets mix with new ambitions. Set in the 1870s, it follows a spirited group of young American girls who take London high society by storm, infusing the prim and proper social season with a refreshing breeze of audacity. In a society bound by centuries-old norms, they bring a much-needed touch of modernity, turning heads and ruffling feathers in equal measure. Their mission? To secure husbands and titles. But behind the facade of seeking "I do"s lies a world of dreams, desires, and aspirations that defy convention. For these buccaneers, marriage is just the start of an exhilarating adventure that promises to unravel the very fabric of society. As these fearless young women navigate the treacherous waters of London's elite, we can expect more than just a clash of cultures. It's a collision of expectations, a collision of values, and most importantly, a collision of hearts. With each calculated move and spontaneous leap, The Buccaneers invite us to witness a dance between tradition and rebellion, as old-world decorum finds itself under siege from the irrepressible forces of change. Here is the official synopsis:

“Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning …’’

Who Is Making The Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers is being produced by The Forge Entertainment and the upcoming series is written by Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who is perhaps best known for directing episodes of the popular Star Wars series Andor. The duo also serve as executive producers alongside Beth Willis and George Faber.

